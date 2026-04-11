Orlando Wins OT Thriller, Stays Perfect

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Quarterbacks Jason Bean and Jack Plummer put on a show under the lights on Friday Night Football. Both delivered their best performances of the season, but in the end, it was Plummer and the Storm who walked it off in sudden death, keeping Orlando unbeaten.

Orlando had the first scoring opportunity after a 7:51 opening drive. Becht's offense ran 13 plays and converted on 4th down but stalled deep in Louisville territory. Michael Lantz missed his first field goal of the season, keeping the game scoreless.

Louisville responded with a spark. Jason Bean dropped a perfect ball down the sideline to Lucky Jackson for 32 yards, setting up a 51-yard field goal from Tanner Brown. Brown remained perfect on the season (6-for-6), giving the Kings a 3-0 lead.

No team generates explosive plays like Orlando, and they answered quickly. Chris Rowland broke loose for 28 yards, doing most of the damage after the catch. Plummer added a 12-yard read option run before finding Rowland in the end zone, escaping a collapsing pocket and floating it over the top for a 7-3 Storm lead.

Orlando's defense followed with a statement stop. Keshawn Banks came off the edge on 4th-and-1 and met Benny Snell Jr. in the backfield to force a turnover on downs, an early sign of the theme for Louisville in the contest.

Louisville flashed again behind big plays. Bean connected with Kaden Prather for a 39-yard highlight grab, then the Kings dialed up a trick play, Lucky Jackson found Isaiah Winstead for 26 yards. Still, the drive stalled in the red zone, forcing another Brown field goal.

Orlando capitalized on strong field position on the ensuing drive. Plummer hit KJ Hamler for 29 yards, but sacks from DeVere Levelston and Jaylon Allen forced a 44-yard Lantz field goal.

The Kings had one more opportunity before halftime. Bean extended the drive with a 19-yard strike, then hit Tre McKitty for 32 more, but Louisville failed to convert on 4th-and-goal. Despite 213 first-half yards, the Kings trailed 10-6 at the break.

Louisville came out firing in the second half. Bean led a three-play, 61-yard drive, capped by a 23-yard touchdown to Zach Davidson to reclaim the lead.

Orlando responded immediately. Rowland continued his big night with another explosive gain, and a perfectly designed screen sprung Jashaun Corbin for a 20-yard touchdown, untouched, to put the Storm back on top.

The back-and-forth continued as Louisville answered again. A fourth-down conversion to Carter Bell extended the drive, followed by a 22-yard run from Snell Jr. Bean then rolled out and hit Jackson, who spun into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

As rain began to fall in the fourth quarter, the intensity only picked up. Lantz tied the game at 20 with a 40-yard field goal before Orlando's defense forced another turnover on downs.

Plummer made them pay. He connected with Hamler for a 40-yard touchdown, Plummer's third of the night, giving Orlando a late lead.

Louisville's struggles on fourth down continued, turning it over for the fourth time after a delay of game pushed them back. Orlando couldn't capitalize, as Cam Gill came through with a timely sack to give the Kings one last chance.

Bean delivered. On 3rd-and-10, he made an incredible throw on the run, across his body, to Winstead to keep the drive alive. He later found Davidson for 26 yards to set up a goal-to-go situation.

After struggling all night in the red zone, Louisville finally converted when Bean hit Davidson again for the tying touchdown with 1:06 remaining, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Orlando secured the win in sudden death after Louisville committed its second defensive penalty of overtime, sealing a 29-27 victory and a 3-0 start.

Both quarterbacks were outstanding. Bean threw for a season-high 352 yards and three touchdowns, while Plummer matched him with three scores and 250 yards of his own.

Isaiah Winstead led all receivers with 114 yards on seven catches, while Davidson hauled in two touchdowns for Louisville. For Orlando, Rowland starred with nine receptions for 113 yards and a score.

Orlando returns home next week to face Birmingham at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.