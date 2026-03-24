Defenders Prepare to Defend Championship in 2026, Finalize Roster

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The reigning 2025 UFL Champion DC Defenders have officially unveiled their roster for the 2026 home opener, locking in a talented and determined group ready to take the field for Opening Day. With a strong core of returning players alongside exciting newcomers, the Defenders are set to open the season with toughness and grit in St. Louis this Saturday.

"We're excited to get back to business and defend our UFL championship," said head coach Shannon Harris. "We know we have a target on our backs but I have confidence in our players that we'll rise to the challenge and continue to maintain the terror."

DC will kick off the 2026 campaign on the road on March 28 at 12 p.m. EST in a playoff rematch against the St. Louis Battlehawks in The Dome at America's Center. After winning both playoff games last season in St. Louis, the Defenders look to continue the trend in a high-energy matchup against the Battlehawks to kick off the season.

From the moment gates open, fans can expect nonstop entertainment, in-game activations, and a game-day environment fueled by passion and excitement. The Defenders will look to maintain the terror Saturday and begin their championship reign against one of their biggest rivals.

The countdown to kickoff is on, and the stage is set in St. Louis for a thrilling start to the 2026 season.







United Football League Stories from March 24, 2026

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