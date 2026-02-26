Interim to Champion to Expectation

ARLINGTON, TX - One week before the 2025 UFL season kicked off, Shannon Harris was handed the interim head coaching role for the DC Defenders. There was little time to prepare. A shortened training camp. A newly assembled roster. The odds stacked high. When opportunity knocked, Harris answered.

He guided DC to a 6-4 regular season record and a postseason berth before traveling to the Battle Dome and upsetting the St. Louis Battlehawks in the opening round. His squad then delivered a 58-34 championship victory over the Michigan Panthers, securing the franchise's first title and completing one of the most remarkable runs in spring football.

Harris was named 2025 UFL Coach of the Year and rewarded with the full-time position. But as 2026 approaches, the tone has shifted.

Last year, there was nothing to lose. This year, there is everything to defend.

"The 2026 season represents another opportunity to compete, grow, and give our fans something to be proud of," Harris said.

If it isn't broken, don't fix it. Harris retained offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss and defensive coordinator Blake Williams, ensuring continuity that no other UFL team currently possesses. Familiarity now becomes a strength rather than a luxury. Williams understands the challenge ahead.

"We know what it takes to win in this league, and the goal isn't to relive last season," said Williams. "It's to raise the bar. This group is hungry, driven, and locked in on building something even better in 2026."

The expectations in the nation's capital are no longer external doubts, they are internal standards. Harris carries a heavier load this season, but with a championship foundation beneath him, the Defenders enter 2026 prepared for the weight that comes with success.







