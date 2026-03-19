Defenders Begin Countdown to Kickoff with Saturday Fan Fest

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WHAT: The defending 2025 UFL Champion DC Defenders will be hosting a free fan fest at The Wharf to celebrate with fans and begin the countdown to kickoff on April 11.

WHO: Head Coach Shannon Harris, winner of the 2025 UFL Coach of the Year Award.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu: Led the Defenders to a UFL Championship victory and earned UFL Championship MVP with 390 passing yards and five total touchdowns in the 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers.

Cornerback Gabe Taylor: Brother of former Washington Redskin Sean Taylor, spent minicamp with the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Wide Receiver Ty Scott: Finished the 2025 season with 13 receptions for 205 receiving yards and a touchdown in three games.

Safety Sam Kidd: Native of Reston, Virginia and played collegiately at James Madison. Totaled 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in four games played last season for DC.

WHEN: Saturday March 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: District Pier at The Wharf | 101 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

DETAILS: Kick off the season at the official DC Defenders Fan Fest - your first taste of game day before the home opener on April 11! Grab photos and autographs from players and coaches, meet the all-new Defenders mascot, vibe with the DJ, and jump into games and activities for the whole family. Plus, free giveaways and more!







United Football League Stories from March 19, 2026

Defenders Begin Countdown to Kickoff with Saturday Fan Fest - DC Defenders

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