Wale Adds Star-Power for DC Defenders Home Opener Halftime Show on April 11

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United Football League today announced Washington, D.C. native and GRAMMY©-nominated recording artist Wale will perform live during the DC Defenders home game on Saturday, April 11, at Audi Field as part of the defending UFL champions' title and fans celebration. Kickoff between the Defenders and the Houston Gamblers is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Wale's performance is part of the Defenders "Championship Celebration" game to commemorate the team's historic 2025 season. The Defenders defeated the Michigan Panthers, 58-34, to win its first title in the franchise's seven-year history.

An avid D.C. sports fan, Wale is internationally recognized for blending hip-hop and go-go to cultivate a new sound, giving the nation's capital an identity and powerful presence in the industry. He has become one of the most influential artists of his generation and a prominent ambassador of the city's history of music creativity to help spotlight the region's culture.

Wale has collaborated with some of the top names on the music scene including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and J. Cole. He has released several chart-topping albums including "The Gifted", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and "The Album About Nothing", a critically acclaimed concept album inspired by the sitcom "Seinfeld".

In November 2025, Wale released his eighth studio album "Everything is a Lot" - featuring breakout record "Watching Us" with 2x GRAMMY©-winner Leon Thomas - to critical acclaim.

Wale will set out on a North American tour in support of his album in summer 2026.

"As a former football student-athlete, DC sports mean everything to me," said Wale. I'm always supporting the home team and excited to watch the Defenders kick off another great season at Audi Field."

In addition to the halftime performance, the Defender's "Championship Celebration" game will also include a T-shirt and exclusive gameday giveaways, and the unveiling of the team's new mascot.

As part of opening weekend, UFL teams are offering a special incentive for fans to participate in the UFL Kickoff Challenge, including a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during the two-week window. The offer provides fans an opportunity to secure a discounted seat for opening weekend- including the chance to experience the home opener celebration and performance by Wale. All ticket information can be found at Defenders Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.