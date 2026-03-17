UFL Announces Schedule Changes for Houston Gamblers Home Games

Published on March 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced changes to the Houston Gamblers' home schedule for the upcoming season.

First, the Gamblers' home game at Shell Energy Stadium against the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 5, will move from kickoff at 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET. As a result of the change in start times, the game will now air on NFL Network after being originally scheduled to be televised by ESPN2.

In addition, the UFL's historic first Thursday Night Game, when the Gamblers host the Louisville Kings on Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET, will move from the ESPN+ to NFL Network.

The 2026 UFL regular season will kick off on Friday, March 27. The league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1, as well as NFL Network - will combine to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air across FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes as well as on the ESPN App.







United Football League Stories from March 17, 2026

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