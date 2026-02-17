Sumlin's Second Act

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TX - Kevin Sumlin, who had a brief stint with Houston just a few years back, is back at the helm of Houston's UFL squad, and this time, the mission feels different. Sumlin's greatest coaching days were built on electrifying offenses, and he now hopes to translate that offensive prowess into the spring game as he begins his second act in Houston, looking to deliver spring glory.

Sumlin began his head coaching career at the University of Houston. In 2011, he led the Cougars to an incredible 12-0 start, and his stacked resume began to write itself. He is best known, however, for his time as the head coach at Texas A&M. In the Aggies' inaugural season in the SEC, Sumlin led the program to an 11-2 record and guided Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, establishing himself as one of the sport's most dynamic offensive minds.

In total, Sumlin collected 93 wins as a collegiate head coach before accepting a position with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022. That season, Houston went 3-7 and missed the postseason. Now, in 2026, Sumlin returns to a revamped league with renewed energy, determined to turn promise into production.

To help shape this new chapter, Sumlin hired Eric Price as offensive coordinator and Marvin Sanders Jr. as defensive coordinator. Price brings NFL experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs, including serving as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach during their AFC title game run in 2017. Having been with Houston since 2023, Price provides familiarity as he works hand-in-hand with Sumlin to define the team's offensive identity.

On the defensive side, Sanders Jr. brings deep spring football experience after spending the last three seasons with the Arlington Renegades. He is expected to play a major role in establishing Houston's defensive structure.

Sumlin, an offensive-minded head coach, plans to make that philosophy clear from the start.

"We're going to play fast, aggressive football, and I think our supporters are going to have a lot of fun watching this team grow, compete, and put on a great show every week," said Sumlin.

In his second act, the expectations run deeper. The resume is established. The reputation is secure. But this chapter is about results. Sumlin is chasing history in Houston, looking to deliver the franchise's first spring title.

