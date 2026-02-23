Houston Gamblers Open Training Camp

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers open training camp today as preparations officially begin for the 2026 season. Over the next four weeks, the coaching staff will evaluate up to 64 players competing for roster spots, carefully assessing performance, versatility, and consistency on and off the field. The competition will culminate in the selection of 50 players who will earn a place on the active roster when the season kicks off on March 28.

Joining Head Coach Kevin Sumlin is a group of seasoned coordinators and position coaches bringing expertise from the professional and collegiate ranks, each committed to developing talent and maximizing performance on both sides of the ball.

Full Coaching Roster:

Eric Price, Offensive Coordinator: A 34-year coaching veteran, Price has held roles in the UFL, NFL, and NCAA, Price returns as Offensive Coordinator for the Gamblers after serving as pass game coordinator for the team in 2023. His career includes offensive coordinator positions at Alabama, UTEP, Memphis, and Tulane, coaching stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars- reaching the 2017 AFC Title Game- and the New York Jets, as well as an early role as a graduate assistant at Miami during their 1993 Sugar Bowl run.

Tyron Carrier, Wide Receivers - Tyron Carrier is an elite wide receivers coach, whose career is defined by high-powered passing attacks and developmental success. A Houston native and legendary University of Houston wideout, he holds the NCAA record for most consecutive games with a reception (53) and ranks among the all-time leaders in kickoff return touchdowns. After a professional stint in the CFL, he transitioned to coaching, earning the 2018 FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year award at West Virginia for producing multiple 1,000-yard receivers. Across tenures at Houston, Temple, and Grambling State, Carrier has established himself as a premier mentor of collegiate talent, balancing his explosive athletic background with a reputation for technical refinement on the perimeter.

KC Gundy, Running Backs - Served as the Assistant Quarterback Coach at Oklahoma State University, having previously worked in Quality Control for the Offensive Line. His coaching career began at the University of Oklahoma, from 2014 to 2020 where he progressed from Student Assistant to Graduate Assistant, supporting quarterbacks and offensive skill positions under Coach Lincoln Riley. He contributed extensively to opponent scouting, game planning, and recruiting, while coaching both the Defensive Scout Team and special teams. As part of a coaching staff, he helped secure five consecutive Big 12 Championships and multiple College Football Playoff appearances. His tenure includes working with offenses that produced several NFL Draft picks and national award winners, including two Heisman Trophy recipients, while leading the nation in total and scoring offense.

Tim Holt, Offensive Line -Tim Holt is a seasoned offensive line coach currently leading the front five for the Houston Gamblers in the UFL. With a coaching career spanning over two decades, Holt has built a reputation for developing elite talent across the NFL, collegiate, and spring league levels, including stints with the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before joining Houston's staff under Kevin Sumlin in 2026, he spent three seasons with the Michigan Panthers, where he consistently produced All-UFL linemen and anchored one of the league's most reliable rushing attacks.

Marvin Sanders, Defensive Coordinator - Sanders joins Kevin Sumlin's staff as defensive coordinator after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive back coaches for the Dallas Renegades for three seasons (2023-25) where he helped to lead the team to the XFL championship in 2023. He has served as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Claremont Mudd Scripps since 2021 after his first stint with the Renegades in 2020. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sanders has been a collegiate and professional football coach since 1992 featuring stops at New Mexico State (2000), Colorado State (2001-02), Nebraska (2003, 2008-11), North Carolina (2004-06), and USC (2012).

Ted Bolin, Safeties - Ted Bolin's coaching career is rooted in high-level collegiate programs and the professional spring football circuit. He spent five seasons at the University of Arizona (2021-2025), rising from Graduate Assistant to Defensive Analyst and contributing to the Wildcats' 2023 Alamo Bowl victory. Prior to his time in Arizona, Bolin developed his craft at the University of Michigan as a defensive intern and manager under Jim Harbaugh, where he worked closely with future NFL-caliber defensive backs. Before his current role with the Gamblers, he gained professional experience as an assistant for the Arlington Renegades and a brief stint at Lock Haven University.

Grant Dickerson, Special Teams/Linebacker - A former offensive lineman at the Catholic University of America, Dickerson transitioned into coaching and personnel through key collegiate roles, including serving as an Assistant Director of Recruiting and Special Teams Analyst at the University at Buffalo. His background combines a deep understanding of roster construction with on-field technical expertise, positioning him as a vital component of the UFL's football operations.

The Gamblers open practice at Pennington Field in Euless, Texas, while living in the UFL HUB in Arlington, Texas.

Houston will usher in the 2026 season in a brand-new setting, opening play at Shell Energy Stadium with an exciting matchup against the Birmingham Stallions. The home opener marks a new chapter for the franchise, featuring their "ALL IN ON H-TOWN" theme game with a stadium-wide black out. Kickoff is set for Sunday, April 5, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 11:00 a.m.

ET. Season ticket packages start at just $75 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits.

Fans may access information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages at www.theUFL.com/tickets.







