UFL Kicks off United We Campaign

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today kicked off - United We - the UFL's league-wide promotional campaign to rally fans and communities as the league's eight teams head towards the new season that starts on Friday, March 27.

Designed to ignite and inspire team fandom, United We emphasizes the unique communal spirit of the UFL. While United is at the core brand identity, it also represents the true value of the league. The campaign unites fans by bringing them closer to game from the huddle to the play on the field to the enthusiasm in the stands to the dynamic television broadcasts. It embodies the unifying quality of the UFL, which is bringing new excitement to the game of football through new teams, new cities, new coaches, new rules, and new stadiums.

In addition, the word - We - represents the other aspect of the campaign by connecting fans to the broader UFL family.

Each national spot will be tagged with We Are The United Football League, punctuating the collective spirit and reiterating the refreshed brand of football that the UFL will deliver this spring.

The individual team campaigns are customized to the team's brand, their city and their unique fan community, spotlighting their rally cry and stories. The rally cries go to the core of the team brand and embody the momentum, drive and spirit of the team. The team campaigns also feature the voice of UFL head coaches as they hype up the fans and call on them to come out for the home games this season. Variations of the spots will point to upcoming matchups through the season, which will be showcased across local media channels.

The team rally cries will live consistently across the campaign for the season and will be showcased across television, radio and digital platforms, as well as inside the stadiums. The rally cries include:

Birmingham Stallions: United We Ride

Columbus Aviators: United We Fly

Dallas Renegades: United We Fight

DC Defenders: United We Defend

Houston Gamblers: United We 're All In

Louisville Kings: United We Reign

Orlando Storm: United We Storm

St. Louis Battlehawks: United We Battle







United Football League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.