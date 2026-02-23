Battlehawks Open 2026 Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







Arlington, Texas - The St. Louis Battlehawks officially open their 2026 training camp today, with the first practice scheduled for this morning at United Football League Headquarters in Arlington.

The 2026 season marks the first under Head Coach Ricky Proehl, who enters camp supported by a full coaching staff across all three phases of the game:

Corey Chamblin - Defensive Coordinator

Chamblin most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Stallions, helping guide them to the 2024 UFL Championship and contributing to their 2022 USFL title run. His CFL experience includes head coaching stints with the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, capturing Grey Cups in 2008, 2013, and 2017, and he also won a championship with NFL Europe's Frankfurt Galaxy in 2006.

AJ Smith - Offensive Coordinator

Smith joins the Battlehawks after serving as offensive coordinator for the San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks. He has coached at every level from high school to college- including SMU, UCLA, Southeastern, and Jackson State- as well as the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Known for his aggressive offensive schemes, Smith currently serves as quarterbacks coach at Colorado.

Frank Gansz Jr. - Special Teams Coordinator

Gansz Jr. brings extensive professional and collegiate experience in special teams, with stops in the USFL, CFL, NFL, and multiple universities including SMU, UCLA, Houston, and West Point. He has coached for NFL teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Oakland Raiders, and also worked with the NFLPA and World League. Gansz combines decades of expertise with a focus on fundamentals, precision, and player development.

John Estes - Running Backs

Estes played in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and CFL's Calgary Stampeders. He transitioned to coaching with roles at Hawaii, San Jose State, and in professional leagues including the Houston Roughnecks and The Spring League, working primarily with offensive line before moving to running backs.

Austin Proehl - Wide Receivers

Proehl brings professional playing experience across the NFL and spring leagues, having been drafted by the Buffalo Bills and spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. He was a clutch receiver for the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2023 and most recently coached wide receivers at Wingate University. He is the son of Ricky Proehl.

Will Reed - Linebackers

Reed brings over a decade of defensive coaching experience, most recently serving as defensive coordinator for the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas. He previously held assistant head coach and defensive coordinator roles at Southern Arkansas University, developing standout defensive units and emphasizing fundamentals and player development.

Todd Washington - Offensive Line/Tight Ends

Washington was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won Super Bowl XXXVII as a player and later Super Bowl XLVII as an assistant offensive line coach with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming one of just 13 people to win a Super Bowl as both player and coach. He brings extensive coaching experience across the NFL, UFL, AAF, and collegiate levels, including the New York Jets, Orlando Apollos, Hartford Colonials, and University of San Diego,

Jeff Zgonina - Defensive Line

Zgonina, a former NFL defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams, played 17 seasons across multiple teams including the Steelers, Panthers, Falcons, Raiders, Colts, Dolphins, and Texans. He brings extensive coaching experience with the Texans, Giants, 49ers, Commanders, and Cowboys.

The Battlehawks' full training camp roster is attached to this release. Teams may carry up to 64 players during camp, which runs through March 20 before the league-mandated 50-man active roster is finalized.

All eight UFL teams are conducting training camp at the league's centralized football operations facilities in Arlington in preparation for the 2026 season.







