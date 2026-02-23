Aviators Hit the Field for 2026 Training Camp

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Columbus Aviators begin their 2026 training camp today, with the team taking the field for its first practice this morning at United Football League Headquarters in Arlington.

The upcoming season marks the first under Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr., who enters camp with a full coaching staff in place across all three phases of the game:

Todd Haley - Offensive Coordinator

Haley brings more than two decades of NFL coaching experience, including stops as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. His career also includes roles as a wide receivers coach with the Jets, Bears, and Cowboys, as well as recent head coaching experience in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits and Memphis Showboats. Haley is known for his dynamic offensive schemes and player development expertise.

Captain Munnerlyn - Defensive Coordinator

Munnerlyn enjoyed a 10-year NFL career as a cornerback with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills. Known for his ball-hawking instincts and leadership in the secondary, he transitioned to coaching with roles at Myers Park and Chambers High Schools.

Bob Saunders - Passing Coordinator / Running Backs / Tight Ends

Saunders brings extensive professional and collegiate coaching experience, including NFL roles with the Chiefs, Redskins, Rams, and Browns, as well as stints in the UFL, XFL, and USFL. He has served across multiple offensive positions, from wide receivers and quarterbacks to offensive line, most recently as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Bandits and Memphis Showboats.

Larry Grant - Special Teams / Linebackers

Grant brings NFL experience as a linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns, after a standout collegiate career at Ohio State University. He began his coaching path as a defensive analyst at UNLV, translating his on-field knowledge into player development and scheme expertise.

Jordan Overton - Wide Receivers

Jordan "Tito" Overton brings extensive collegiate and professional experience, having coached wide receivers at Indiana State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Dayton, and Franklin College. He contributed to Texas Tech's nationally ranked 2024 offense, mentoring three 600-yard receivers and the FBS leader in third-down receptions, and also gained NFL experience through the 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Carolina Panthers.

Curtis Terry Sr. - Defensive Line

Terry, an Ohio State alumnus and national championship participant, brings defensive expertise having coached at Bluefield State, Central State, Florida Memorial, and Eastern Michigan, transforming defensive units with a focus on technique, leadership, and playmaking.

Rasul Spain - Defensive Backs

Spain has been an instrumental part of Ginn Elite and coached at Glennville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He brings hands-on experience developing young athletes and a practical, fundamentals-focused approach to the position.

Ronnie Vinklarek - Offensive Line

Vinklarek brings over 40 years of coaching experience across the NFL, CFL, XFL, and collegiate ranks, including stints with the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, and Rice University. Known for developing technically sound and physically dominant offensive lines,

The Aviators' full training camp roster is attached, with teams allowed up to 64 players through March 20 before finalizing the league-mandated 50-man roster.

All eight UFL teams are conducting training camp at the league's centralized football operations facilities in Arlington in preparation for the 2026 season.







