From Speed to Standard

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Once one of the most electrifying players in Ohio State history, Ted Ginn Jr. now prepares to lead from the sidelines. Ginn will make his head coaching debut in the 2026 UFL season with the Columbus Aviators, taking over a brand-new franchise located just miles from his alma mater, Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ginn's football journey began in Columbus in 2004, where he quickly became a phenom. As a freshman, he earned First Team All-American honors as a returner, an honor he would repeat over the next two seasons. His signature moment came in the 2006 BCS National Championship Game when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, cementing himself as a fan favorite and one of the most dynamic playmakers in program history.

Following his collegiate career, Ginn was selected ninth overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He went on to enjoy a 14-year NFL career, highlighted by a 10-touchdown season in 2015 with the Carolina Panthers.

Now, without prior head coaching experience, Ginn steps into a major leadership role in the Aviators' inaugural season. The responsibility is significant, but so is the foundation behind him. Ginn has spent a lifetime around coaching, learning from his father, Ted Ginn Sr., a legendary figure in Ohio high school athletics. Ginn Sr. has accumulated nine state titles across boys track and field and football at Glenville High School, establishing a model of discipline, development, and championship culture.

Ginn has often credited his father for shaping his understanding of leadership and preparation.

To complement that foundation, Ginn assembled an experienced staff. He named Todd Haley as offensive coordinator and Captain Munnerlyn as defensive coordinator. Haley brings decades of NFL experience, including serving as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011. Munnerlyn, a former teammate of Ginn's during the 2013 season in Carolina, adds familiarity and recent playing experience to the defensive side of the ball.

"Todd and Captain bring experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest levels of football," Ginn said.

There is no doubt adversity will come in a first year. But Ginn has surrounded himself with experience, trust, and familiarity, key ingredients for a franchise building its identity from the ground up.

In Columbus, anticipation continues to build. Ginn once dominated between the lines. Now, he is tasked with setting the standard beyond them. The speed that once defined his game has evolved into something else, leadership. And in a familiar place, that leadership begins a new chapter.







United Football League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.