Aviators Set for Flight with Home Theme Nights

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Aviators today unveiled the official themes for each of the team's five 2026 home games at Historic Crew Stadium, highlighting an inaugural season designed to celebrate community pride, youth engagement and the heroes who strengthen Central Ohio.

Each home game will feature a special giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance, along with themed activations that extend beyond football and into meaningful community impact.

The Aviators' 2026 Home Game Themes include:

Friday, April 3 - 8 p.m. - 614 Kickoff: Be There for Our Inaugural Flight

The Aviators will host the first home game in franchise history with a citywide "Aviators Blue Out." The first 5,000 fans will receive an Aviators inaugural season t-shirt commemorating the team's debut in Columbus.

Friday, April 17 - 8 p.m. - United by Giving: We Fly for Our City

This game will highlight civic engagement and community service efforts throughout Columbus. The first 5,000 fans will receive an Aviators flag.

Friday, May 1 - 8 p.m. - School Spirit Takes Flight

The Aviators will recognize Ohio students and educators and encourage fans to represent their schools. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Jim Tressel bobblehead.

Saturday, May 23 - 3 p.m. - Hats Off to Heroes

The Aviators will honor military members and first responders who serve the nation and the Columbus community. The first 5,000 fans will receive an Aviators hat.

Sunday, May 31 - 6 p.m. - Aviators Kids Takeover

This family-focused game will spotlight youth participation in sports and provide enhanced in-game experiences for young fans. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Ted Ginn Jr. bobblehead.

