Aviators Fall Short Despite Strong Effort against Renegades

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







FRISCO, TX - Dallas handled business at home on Sunday. It was a scrappy game defined by a few big moments. Jalan McClendon and the Aviators battled all afternoon, but their efforts came up just short in a five-point loss.

The Aviators came out of the gates with a quick score. John Lovett highlighted the opening drive with 18 rushing yards, including a fourth-down pickup. McClendon then found him for an eight-yard touchdown, Lovett's first score of the season.

Dallas, which entered the day as the top offense in the UFL, was quickly forced to punt on its opening possession and it was clear Columbus came prepared to battle.

Columbus followed with another promising drive but failed to add points after Ryan Coe missed from 50 yards out, reopening the door for the Renegades early.

Dallas' lethal offense marched down the field and capitalized. Dae Dae Hunter broke free for a 30-yard rush to set up the Renegades' first red-zone trip. On third-and-goal, Austin Reed delivered a strike to Deontay Burnett in the end zone to tie the game.

McClendon continued his hot start and once again moved Columbus into scoring position. He completed nine straight passes, and Coe redeemed himself by drilling a 53-yard go-ahead field goal.

However, McClendon blinked for the first time inside the two-minute warning. He forced a throw to the outside and was intercepted by Shaun Wade. As Wade was being wrapped up, he lateralled the ball backward to Ajene Harris, who sprinted down the sideline for the defensive touchdown, Dallas' second defensive score of the season.

Dallas carried a 14-10 lead into the locker room.

The Renegades opened the second half with the football and pieced together a methodical 14-play, 74-yard drive. Reed looked as sharp as he had all day, connecting with Emmanuel Butler for 20 yards, Baylor Cupp for 17, Dae Dae Hunter for 15, and Chris Hodges on a third-and-seven conversion.

The drive was capped off by a beautiful play design. Out of the I-formation, Reed faked the handoff to the fullback before pitching it to Hunter, who walked untouched into the end zone to extend Dallas' lead to 21-10.

Dallas' defense struck again on the ensuing drive. Tre Fluellen intercepted McClendon and flipped the field for the Renegades. Reed wasted no time capitalizing, hooking up with Emmanuel Butler for a two-yard touchdown to give Dallas a commanding 28-10 advantage.

Late in the third quarter, Columbus found life again. McClendon got back on track and orchestrated a flawless drive, going 3-for-3 for 48 yards before Lovett punched in his second touchdown of the day. The Aviators trimmed the deficit to 11 entering the fourth quarter.

The Aviators defense came up with a stop early in the fourth and got the ball back with eight minutes to play.

McClendon, who turned in a solid performance, kept the momentum going and led another touchdown drive. He marched Columbus 75 yards down the field, spreading the ball around and complementing the rushing attack with 41 passing yards before connecting with Antwane Wells for the score.

Columbus failed to convert the two-point try, then failed on its 4th-and-12 attempt to retain possession, allowing Dallas to escape with the victory.

Dallas and Columbus are set for a rematch next Friday night in Ohio. Friday Night Football on FOX begins at 8:00 PM ET.







United Football League Stories from April 12, 2026

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