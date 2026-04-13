Frost Sparks Fourth Quarter Comeback, St. Louis Wins Thriller

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







class="title title--1 video-article-intro__title" data-v-e0158917> Frost Sparks Fourth Quarter Comeback, St. Louis Wins Thriller April 12, 2026 by Ethan Berch

Game Book

ST. LOUIS, MO - An early Game of the Year candidate took place in The Battledome on Sunday afternoon. In the barn burner, St. Louis erupted for 21 fourth-quarter points and completed an incredible comeback victory to improve to 2-1.

Harrison Frost emerged as the unsung hero, leading an improbable fourth-quarter comeback in thrilling fashion.

St. Louis' defense came out firing with authority. On Birmingham's second play from scrimmage, pressure closed in on Matt Corral, and Jordan Williams picked him off and walked in for a pick-six. The Battledome was rocking early.

Later in the first quarter, the Battlehawks' ball-hawking defense struck again. This time it was Nevelle Clark intercepting Corral and handing the football right back to the offense. Tucker McCann followed with a 54-yard field goal, and St. Louis jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead.

Birmingham desperately needed a spark, but the gut-wrenching Battlehawks defense continued wreaking havoc in the first half. They made back-to-back stops on third-and-one and fourth-and-one. Travis Feeney and Daniel Isom clogged the middle and added to the long list of defensive playmakers early on.

However, the Stallions finally returned the favor. Tae Crowder intercepted Brandon Silvers on fourth-and-two and returned it 45 yards to the St. Louis 35 for his first interception of the season.

Corral was quick to capitalize. On the very next play, he found tight end Jordan Thomas downfield on a long ball. Thomas dragged a defender into the end zone, and Birmingham was suddenly back within one possession.

Crowder continued his monster day later in the second quarter. Facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, Crowder burst through the middle and met Kevon Latulas for a tackle for loss, capping off an outstanding goal-line stand to keep St. Louis off the board and preserve a 10-7 scoreline.

The chaotic first half only grew crazier. After a roughing-the-passer penalty extended Birmingham's drive, Snoop Conner blatantly fumbled the football and LaVonta Bentley jumped on the loose ball. It marked Birmingham's third turnover of the half and set St. Louis up in prime position to capitalize.

But Birmingham's defense once again bailed out its offense, forcing another McCann field goal. McCann delivered from 40 yards out.

The first half featured four total turnovers, the teams combined to go just 2-for-12 on third down, and the Battlehawks held a 13-7 advantage at the break.

Corral opened the second half with a deep shot to Deon Cain, dropping it perfectly into the bucket for 40 yards and immediately setting Birmingham up in the red zone.

St. Louis' stout defense once again stiffened, forcing Birmingham to settle for a 34-yard Jonathan Garibay field goal.

Harrison Frost then took over at quarterback for the Battlehawks and was greeted rudely. His first pass was intercepted by Mario Goodrich, who returned it 38 yards to the house.

This game was no longer just chaotic, it was pure bedlam. Birmingham took a 16-13 lead on the game's fifth turnover.

And things got even worse for St. Louis. Frost opened the next drive with another interception as Lukas Denis recorded his first pick of the season against his former team.

Anthony McFarland punched it in from one yard out shortly after, and the Stallions suddenly had scored 16 unanswered points to take a commanding 23-13 lead and completely flip the script.

As the fourth quarter began, St. Louis desperately needed points. Frost launched one deep to his big target Hakeem Butler, who hauled in a 31-yard reception to set the Battlehawks up at the one-yard line.

Two plays later, Frost found McBride for the touchdown, the first of the season for both players.

But just as St. Louis clawed back into it, Corral answered immediately. He stepped into a throw and delivered a strike to Deon Cain in stride for a 67-yard touchdown, the Stallions' longest play of the season, extending Birmingham's lead back to 30-20.

However, the Battlehawks were far from finished. Frost wanted in on the deep-ball action himself and aired one out to Butler, who beat his defender on a double move and reeled in a 64-yard touchdown, St. Louis' longest play of the season, to pull within three.

St. Louis' defense then came through with a much-needed stop.

Frost settled in and delivered when it mattered most. He connected with Butler again for 20 yards to ignite another scoring drive. For the third straight week, Tyler Neville found the end zone in the clutch, diving across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown inside the two-minute warning and sending The Battledome into a frenzy.

Corral and the Stallions trailed 34-30 and took over at their own 27-yard line. He opened the drive with a 22-yard completion to Jaydon Mickens, giving Birmingham life.

However, St. Louis' defense made one final stand, forcing four straight incompletions to seal the victory.

Frost, who entered the game at halftime, opened with two straight interceptions but authored the ultimate redemption arc. He finished with three touchdowns and led the Battlehawks to a remarkable comeback victory.

Hakeem Butler delivered a standout performance with four receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. Deon Cain also had a huge day with 116 receiving yards and a score.

The Battlehawks will next travel to Audi Field to face DC on Saturday as they look to sweep the season series over the Defenders. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 12, 2026

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