Battlehawks Can't Complete Comeback against Defenders in 28-22 Loss

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Battlehawks couldn't create any last-minute magic on Saturday afternoon at Audi Field, falling 28-22 to the defending UFL champions. Quarterback Harrison Frost went 6-21 for 144 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start for the Battlehawks.

St. Louis got on the board on their first drive of the game after a 51-yard field goal from kicker Tucker McCann, taking an early 3-0 lead. However, the Defenders marched down the field on a nearly six-minute scoring drive to answer. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu found wide receiver Keke Coutee for a 14-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead that would last through the first.

Wide receiver Hakeem Butler opened up the second quarter by turning a short pass from Frost into a massive 75-yard touchdown, giving St. Louis their last lead of the game and making it 9-7 after McCann missed the extra point.

A couple of costly penalties gave the Defenders a chance to extend their lead. Ta'amu found wide receiver Ty Scott for a touchdown, making it a 17-9 ball game. A pass interference call against the Defenders allowed the Battlehawks to try to set up a final scoring attempt of the game. Frost found Butler in between four defenders for a gain of 34. Instead of the clock running out before the Battlehawks could spike it, a defensive offsides allowed McCann to kick the 26-yard field goal and bring the Battlehawks within five points at the half.

A crucial sack from cornerback Nevelle Clarke forced the Defenders to settle for a field goal at the end of a long drive to start the third quarter, and kicker Matt McCrane put the Defenders up 20-12. The Battlehawks were unable to take advantage, as DC sacked Frost in the endzone for a safety, building a ten-point lead for DC.

No one got back on the board until the fourth quarter, where McCrane added another field goal to his tally, making it 25-12 DC.

The Battlehawks responded with a 65-yard scoring drive. After two back-to-back plays from running back Jarveon Howard, running back Kevon Latulas stiff-armed his defender to stomp into the endzone for a seven-yard score, his first of the season. The touchdown brought the Battlehawks within six and made it a 25-19 game.

DC and St. Louis would both add back-to-back field goals on the next two drives, keeping the difference at six points, now 28-22. It would prove to be the final score of the game.

The Battlehawks defense forced DC to punt the ball back, but the St. Louis offense couldn't convert on their final drive. Frost was sacked for 11 yards and threw an interception to safety Sam Kidd on 3rd and 21 to seal the victory for DC.

Butler followed up his Week Three Offensive Player of the Week performance with two catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, but was held without a reception in the second half. Howard had eight rushes for 85 yards, his longest being a 51-yard rush.

The Battlehawks stay on the road in Week Five, heading to Orlando to take on the Storm on April 25th at Inter&Co Stadium.







United Football League Stories from April 18, 2026

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