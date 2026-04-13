Battlehawks Rally to Defeat Stallions in Thrilling 34-30 Victory

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, Missouri - The St. Louis Battlehawks stormed back from two 10-point deficits to defeat the Birmingham Stallions 34-30 on Sunday afternoon at The Dome at America's Center. Wide receiver Hakeem Butler had 146 yards on 4 receptions and a touchdown in the win. Quarterback Harrison Frost went 9 for 15 for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns in his Battlehawks debut.

The Battlehawks' defense dominated the first quarter. Linebacker Jordan Williams picked off quarterback Matt Corral's first pass attempt for a 10-yard touchdown return and the first Battlehawks pick-six at the Dome since Callahan O'Reilly in Week 8 of the 2025 season. After forcing the Stallions to punt on the second drive, they followed it up with another interception, this time at the hands of cornerback Nevelle Clarke. Kicker Tucker McCann made the 54-yard field goal to put the Battlehawks up 10-0 in the first.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter, when QB Brandon Silvers threw an interception that linebacker Tae Croweder returned for 35 yards. On the next play, Corral found tight end Jordan Thomas for a 35-yard touchdown, bringing the Stallions within three.

St. Louis stuttered in the red zone, turning the ball over on downs. The Battlehawks' defense came up clutch as linebacker Lavonta Bentley recovered a fumble from running back Snoop Connor. Tucker McCann was good from 40 yards to extend the Battlehawks lead to 13-7.

Frost came in to replace Silvers at the end of the first half. Frost struggled in the third quarter, throwing a 40-yard touchdown return to defensive back Mario Goodrich. The pick-six and a 34-yard field goal from kicker Jonathan Garibay gave the Stallions their first lead of the game and made it a 16-13 ball game. On the next drive, Frost was intercepted again, and the ensuing Birmingham drive resulted in a one-yard rushing touchdown for running back Anthony McFarland Jr and a 23-13 score.

A 31-yard deep ball to wide receiver Hakeem Butler set the Battlehawks up on the one-yard line. Frost found wide receiver Steven McBride for a snag in the end zone to bring the Battlehawks within three and mark Frost and McBride's first UFL score.

The Stallions fired right back, as Corral found wide receiver Deon Cain deep for a 67-yard touchdown to put Birmingham up 30-20.

Not to be outdone, Frost found Butler for his first touchdown of the season on a 64-yard bomb down the left sideline, bringing the Battlehawks back within three. The Battlehawks' defense stepped up big on the next Birmingham drive, with defensive tackle Carlos Davis' sack forcing the punt.

The Battlehawks' offense took advantage, ripping off a 75-yard scoring drive. Tight end Tyler Neville bullied his way into the endzone for his third touchdown in as many games, this time an 11-yard score to give the Battlehawks their first lead since the third quarter and make it a 34-30 ball game with 1:52 to play. The Stallions turned the ball over on downs to seal the comeback victory for the Battlehawks.

The Battlehawks go on the road for the DC Defenders rematch at Audi Field on Saturday, April 18th.







United Football League Stories from April 12, 2026

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