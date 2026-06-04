Battlehawks Hosting "Playoff Prize Machine" Promotion

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks are bringing playoff excitement directly to fans with two special "Playoff Prize Machine" promotions ahead of the team's home playoff matchup at The Dome at America's Center.

For two days only, fans will have the opportunity to visit the Playoff Prize Machine for a chance to instantly win exclusive Battlehawks prizes, playoff tickets, premium experiences, and one unforgettable grand prize each day - a trip for two to the United Bowl, presented by Credit One Bank, in Washington, D.C., including airfare and hotel accommodations.

The interactive experience will feature visible prizes inside the machine alongside mystery envelopes containing surprise rewards, creating anticipation and excitement with every reveal.

St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Ricky Proehl and Battlehawks players are scheduled to appear at Saturday's event beginning at 5 p.m.

The Playoff Prize Machine is designed to build momentum for playoff football in St. Louis while extending the playoff atmosphere beyond the stadium and into the community.

EVENT DETAILS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Playoff Prize Machine Activation

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Union Station (between Wave Slinger and Flying Louie)

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Playoff Prize Machine Activation

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM...Ricky Proehl and Battlehawks players scheduled to appear at 5 PM

City Foundry

Saturday's event will also feature appearances from Archie, and the Battlehawks hype team.

The Battlehawks host their home playoff game on Sunday, June 7 at 5 p.m. at The Dome at America's Center. The winner advances to the United Bowl on June 13, presented by Credit One Bank, in Washington, D.C. Tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.







United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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