United Football League Announces Week Ten Players of the Week

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Running back Marcus Major of the Houston Gamblers, linebacker Kana'i Mauga of the Orlando Storm, and kicker Jonah Dalmas of the Columbus Aviators and wide receiver Jerome Kapp of the Orlando have been named United Football League Players of the Week after standout performances in Week Ten.

Offense: RB, Marcus Major, Houston Gamblers

Houston running back Marcus Major made the most of his opportunities in Week 10, rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Major averaged 10.0 yards per carry and provided an explosive spark for the Houston offense throughout the game, helping lead the team to a season ending 26-13 victory over the Birmingham Stallions.

Defense: LB, Kana'i Mauga, Orlando Storm

Orlando linebacker Kana'i Mauga turned in a standout all-around performance, recording nine total tackles, including seven solo stops. He also added a tackle for loss and two pass breakups, helping anchor the Orlando defense throughout the game and a 29-23 Storm win over the DC Defenders.

Special Teams: K, Jonah Dalmas, Columbus Aviators / WR Jerome Kapp, Orlando Storm

Columbus kicker Jonah Dalmas delivered one of the most impressive performances by a specialist this season, connecting on a league-long 61-yard field goal against Louisville. The kick marked the third successful 4-point field goal in the UFL this year. Dalmas also added field goals from 58, 51, and 49 yards, while converting both extra point attempts for the Aviators.

Orlando's Jerome Kapp delivered multiple special teams plays throughout the Storm's 29-23 win over the DC Defenders. In the fourth quarter with the score tied, Kapp produced a game-changing sequence first downing a 52-yard Jake Browning punt at the DC one-yard line that put the Defenders in the shadow of their own goal post. After the Storm defense held DC on offense, Kapp once again made a big-time play, blocking the DC punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety on giving the Storm a 19-17 lead. Kapp also added a tackle and spotlighted a special teams unit that also forced a fumble late in the game. The momentum-shifting plays helped propel Orlando to its fourth consecutive victory and the #1 playoff seed.







United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.