Kana'i Mauga and Jerome Kapp Tabbed UFL Players of the Week

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release









Orlando Storm wide receiver Jerome Kapp blocks a DC Defenders punt

(Orlando Storm) Orlando Storm wide receiver Jerome Kapp blocks a DC Defenders punt(Orlando Storm)

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the fourth consecutive week, the Orlando Storm earned recognition in the UFL's weekly honors. For the final week of the regular season, Orlando Storm linebacker Kana'i Mauga was named Defensive Player of the Week presented by NOBULL, and special teams core player Jerome Kapp was tabbed Co-Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.

Mauga recently signed with the Orlando Storm and showcased a strong performance recording nine total tackles (seven solo), a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in the 29-23 victory against the DC Defenders at Audi Field. He was a driving force in holding the DC Defenders to just 25 percent on third down conversions. He becomes the second linebacker in consecutive weeks to earn Defensive Player of the Week presented by NOBULL, following Darien Butler. Butler earned Defensive Player of the Week presented by NOBULL for his performance in the Storm's 27-19 home win against the DC Defenders.

Kapp has been a major contributor to the special teams unit all season, putting up his best performance Sunday. He downed a punt at the one-yard line and on the ensuing drive, he blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone resulting in a safety that gave the Storm a 19-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Kapp also recorded one tackle, bringing his total tackles on special teams to 13 to close out the regular season.

A total of five players have received weekly awards to represent the Storm, including wide receiver Elijhah Badger and quarterback Jack Plummer. Badger and Plummer were named Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive in back-to-back weeks, respectively.

Houston Gamblers running back Marcus Major was named Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive and kicker Jonah Dalmas of the Columbus Aviators earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners to round out the UFL weekly awards for the year.

The Orlando Storm will face the DC Defenders in the first round of the UFL Playoffs on Sunday, June 7, at Larry Kelly Field at Daytona Stadium. Kickoff for the first of two playoff games is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

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United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

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