Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike and Voices of Service Join 50 Cent as Game Day Entertainment for 2026 United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank won't just be a meeting of the two best teams in spring football, but it will also be a ticket to one of the most entertainment packed events. After announcing global music icon 50 Cent as this year's halftime performer, the United Football League has now also added acclaimed Beastie Boy's DJ Mix Master Mike and Voices of Service to the lineup of performances during the league's championship game at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Besides hard-hitting football action and riveting musical entertainment, the league will wrap up this sports and entertainment event with special offerings and fan experiences that make it one of the best values in all of professional sports.

The marquee lineup of 2026 United Bowl entertainers will feature:

50 Cent: Global music icon, entrepreneur, actor, and entertainment powerhouse Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will headline the halftime show at the 2026 United Bowl transforming the championship game into one of the most anticipated sports and entertainment events of the summer. Over the course of his groundbreaking career, 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards. Fans who purchase a ticket to the United Bowl will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes for the opportunity to go on the field during halftime, giving them a chance to experience one of the biggest entertainment moments in UFL history when 50 Cent takes the 50-yard line stage.

Mix Master Mike: Between the bone jarring hits on the field, Grammy Award-winner Mix Master Mike (Michael Schwartz) will pump up the fans in the stadium as he performs throughout the game with extended sets during pregame, halftime, and postgame thanks to Dynasty Financial Partners. Named "the world's greatest DJ" by USA Today, he is a three-time consecutive winner of the DMC World title and the winner of the 1992 New Music Seminar DJ Battle. Mix Master Mike is widely known for his time in studio and touring as a contributing member of the Beastie Boys beginning in 1998, including Hello Nasty (1998), To The 5 Boroughs (2004), and Hot Sauce Committee Part Two (2011) as well as induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2012.

Voices of Service: A celebrated vocal quartet made up of retired U.S. Army veterans, whose dynamic performances deliver a powerful message of hope, resilience, and inspiration, Voices of Service will sing the U.S. National Anthem prior to kickoff of the game. Featuring retired U.S. Army veterans Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna, and Caleb Green, the group gained national recognition in 2019 with their inspiring Top 5 finish on Season 14 of NBC's America's Got Talent and later appearances on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

The United Bowl Week will feature special offers and a full slate of events celebrating the spirit and personality of the UFL, including community initiatives, player appearances, and a Fan Fest. From championship football and unforgettable performances to fan focused activities and ticket prices starting as low as $19 through Ticketmaster, the 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank offers an unmatched experience and one of the best values in all of sports.







United Football League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.