Storm Flex Muscle in All Three Phases, Set Stage for Playoff Trilogy

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Storm capped off their inaugural season in style, defeating the Defenders 29-23 for their fourth straight victory. The UFL's most explosive team delivered game-changing plays on offense, defense, and special teams, overcoming a sluggish first half to secure its eighth win of the season. With the victory, the Orlando-DC trilogy is now set for next Sunday, with a trip to the United Bowl on the line.

With the victory, Orlando head coach Anthony Becht secured his second consecutive 8-2 season and his 30th career UFL win.

Shannon Harris handed Jason Bean the start in DC's regular season finale, marking the quarterback's first appearance for the Defenders this season.

The debut got off to a rough start.

Bean was intercepted by Nate Brooks on his opening possession, but DC's defense immediately answered. Brandon Smith stopped Jashaun Corbin short on fourth down, helping force a turnover on downs and giving the Defenders early momentum.

Matt McCrane capitalized with a 28-yard field goal to open the scoring.

The Defenders defense continued to make plays on the next Orlando possession. Derick Roberson added another highlight to his standout season, chasing down Elijah Dotson and punching the ball loose. Kai Gray recovered the fumble and DC took over once again.

Bean began to settle in, using both his arm and legs to move the offense. He scrambled for 12 yards before finding Cornell Powell for 23 more to move the Defenders into the red zone.

But Orlando's defense struck again.

Mishael Powell stepped in front of a pass near the goal line and raced 92 yards the other way for a stunning pick-six. In a game where Orlando's offense struggled to find its footing early, the defense provided the breakthrough and handed the Storm a 7-3 lead.

Bean responded well to the mistake.

Cornell Powell continued to spark the offense, turning a short reception into a 21-yard gain. The drive stalled, but McCrane connected from 38 yards out to trim the deficit to one.

Both kickers later missed from beyond 50 yards before Orlando finally pieced together a scoring drive late in the half.

Jack Plummer connected with Cam Camper for 16 yards to move the Storm into the red zone, but the drive stalled and Michael Lantz converted a short field goal for a 10-6 lead.

DC answered before halftime.

Ty Scott ignited the possession with a 57-yard kick return before hauling in a 30-yard reception over the middle. McCrane finished the drive with his third field goal of the half to make it 10-9 at the break.

Despite being outgained 218-91 in total yardage and failing to score an offensive touchdown, Orlando carried a one-point lead into halftime thanks to its defense. The two teams combined to go 0-for-5 in the red zone.

The Storm offense finally found its rhythm coming out of the locker room.

Plummer connected with Elijah Badger for 24 yards before finding Chris Rowland for a 31-yard touchdown. After throwing for just 56 yards in the first half, Plummer nearly matched that total on two plays as Orlando extended its lead to 17-9.

Late in the third quarter, DC finally broke through.

Bean exploded for a 48-yard run, the longest play of the game at that point, helping set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Xazavian Valladay. Deon Jackson converted the two-point attempt to tie the game at 17.

The Storm answered with another game-changing sequence.

After Jake Browning pinned the Defenders at their own two-yard line with a tremendous punt, Jerome Kapp broke through and blocked a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Orlando a 19-17 lead.

Then came the knockout blow.

Facing third-and-eight, Plummer found Cam Camper, who turned upfield and raced 74 yards for a touchdown. One snap changed the game, and Orlando suddenly had full control.

The avalanche continued moments later.

Darien Butler forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving Orlando another short field. The Storm quickly turned the takeaway into points when Lantz drilled a 49-yard field goal to extend the lead to 29-17 with just over eight minutes remaining.

DC mounted one final push behind a touchdown from Briley Moore, but Orlando closed out the victory and finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

Plummer finished with 203 passing yards and two touchdowns, capping a remarkable regular season in which he threw just one interception.

Kana'i Mauga led the defense with nine tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups, while Nate Brooks added four pass breakups and an interception.

Despite the loss, the Defenders rushed for 219 yards, including 116 from Bean. However, three turnovers and a 3-for-12 performance on third down ultimately proved too much to overcome.

The Storm secured the top seed in the UFL playoffs, while the Defenders finished fourth.

The two teams will now meet for the third consecutive week, this time with a trip to the United Bowl on the line.







United Football League Stories from May 31, 2026

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