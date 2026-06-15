Three Members of the Orlando Storm Participate in NFL Workouts

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, FLA. - The Orlando Storm today announced that three players have participated in workouts with NFL teams following the conclusion of the 2026 United Football League season, as clubs continue evaluating talent ahead of training camp.

The following Storm players have worked out with NFL clubs during the offseason:

- LB Keshawn Banks (6-3, 251, San Diego State) - Atlanta Falcons: Finished the 2026 UFL season with 24 total tackles to go with 5.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss as one of the top edge rushers in the league.

- WR Cam Camper (6-2, 198, Boise State) - Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New York Jets: Hauled in 23 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

- DB Josh Minkins (6-2, 207, Cincinnati) - Denver: Collected 32 total tackles in seven games with three pass breakups and recovered fumble.

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they sign with an NFL team and choose to return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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