Major Burns Signs with Miami Dolphins

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that safety Major Burns (6-2, 207, LSU) has signed an NFL contract with the Miami Dolphins. Burns is among the first five UFL players to sign NFL contracts during the league's 2026 offseason signing period, which officially opened today, Monday, June 15.

Burns, a cornerstone of Houston's defense, turned in one of the UFL's most dominant defensive performances during the 2026 season, earning All-UFL honors and establishing himself as one of the premier defensive playmakers in spring football. Appearing in nine games for the Gamblers, he finished second on the team with 48 tackles, and led the league with four interceptions. The 24-year old also added 5.0 TFL and 8 pass breakups. His impact on the field was also reflected by a stellar 90.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

A Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, Burns entered professional football as an undrafted free agent out of LSU, spending time with the Chicago Bears before joining the UFL. Following his award-winning 2026 campaign, Burns now returns to the NFL, where he will join the Miami Dolphins ahead of the upcoming season.







United Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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