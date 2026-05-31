Gamblers Deal Final Blow to Birmingham's Playoff Hopes Behind UFL Rushing Record

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Houston slammed the door on Birmingham's playoff hopes on Saturday. Behind a record-setting rushing attack and a dominant defensive performance, the Gamblers rushed for a new UFL single-game record of 277 yards and knocked off the Stallions on their home field.

In their final game of the season, Houston head coach Kevin Sumlin emptied the playbook early.

The Gamblers opened the game with a trick play, but it backfired. Receiver Jontre Kirklin pulled up and launched a deep pass into double coverage, where Tre Norwood stepped in front for an interception.

Despite the turnover, Houston struck first.

John Rhys Plumlee got the offense rolling with his legs. He turned the corner for 12 yards before escaping heavy pressure and ripping off another 19-yard gain. The drive stalled inside the red zone, but John Hoyland converted from short range to give Houston a 3-0 lead.

The first quarter belonged to the Gamblers.

Malik Fisher set the tone defensively. He dropped Dorian Thompson-Robinson for his 7.5th sack of the season and followed it up with a tackle for loss to help force a quick three-and-out.

Houston's offense capitalized.

Plumlee sparked another drive with a 20-yard scramble before using his mobility to create opportunities through the air. Following a tremendous diving catch from Armani Rogers, Plumlee rolled to his right and found JaVonta Payton for a key first down inside the five.

Marcus Major powered in from one yard out, extending Houston's lead to 10-0.

The struggles continued for Birmingham in the second quarter.

The Stallions never found a rhythm offensively, and Ander Carlson missed a 53-yard field goal attempt. Meanwhile, Houston's ground game continued to pile up yards.

Kirk Merritt exploded for a 43-yard run before Plumlee froze the defense on a read-option keeper and cruised into the end zone from 11 yards out. Houston carried a commanding 17-0 lead into halftime.

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Birmingham desperately needed points before the break.

Aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty and a Super Challenge-assisted pass interference call, the Stallions marched into the red zone. But after a costly false start, Houston's disruptive front took over.

Kenny Dyson sacked Thompson-Robinson on back-to-back plays, forcing Birmingham to come away empty-handed.

It was a disastrous finish to the half for the Stallions. Birmingham managed just 52 total yards before halftime, while Houston's defense totaled three sacks and five tackles for loss.

After another three-and-out to open the second half, Birmingham needed a spark.

Its defense delivered one.

With Houston driving and threatening to put the game away, Alex Cook jumped a Plumlee pass and raced 70 yards for a pick-six. Playing with a club on his hand after breaking his thumb earlier this season, Cook stiff-armed Plumlee on his way to the end zone for one of the defensive plays of the year.

The touchdown marked Cook's second consecutive game with a defensive score and cut the deficit to 17-7.

Any momentum Birmingham gained was short-lived.

Major broke free on the ensuing possession for a 72-yard touchdown run, the longest rush by any player in the UFL this season. Just moments after the Stallions climbed back into the game, Houston's rushing attack seized complete control once again.

Meanwhile, Birmingham's offense continued to struggle. Through three quarters, the Stallions managed just 65 total yards as Houston's defense consistently won at the line of scrimmage.

The Stallions finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Thompson-Robinson connected with Kyric McGowan and Jaydon Mickens on 17-yard gains to move Birmingham deep into Houston territory. After recording his first reception of the season earlier in the drive, McGowan hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass.

The Stallions failed to convert the two-point attempt and trailed 24-14 with 11 minutes remaining.

Houston answered immediately.

Plumlee opened the drive with a 30-yard completion to Lawrence Keys before Jalen White burst through the defense for 27 yards. Hoyland finished the drive with a 46-yard field goal, extending Houston's lead back to 13 points.

The Gamblers defense took care of the rest.

Houston shut down Birmingham over the final minutes and officially eliminated the Stallions from postseason contention.

Despite the loss, Tae Crowder made history by breaking the UFL single-season tackles record. He finished the year with 83 tackles in a remarkable campaign.

Fisher capped off his season with four solo tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss, while Dyson added two sacks of his own.

Houston's rushing attack powered a 390-yard offensive performance and overwhelmed Birmingham throughout the day.

Major led the way with 80 rushing yards, Plumlee added 77, Jalen White contributed 66, and Kirk Merritt chipped in 54 as the Gamblers produced one of the most dominant rushing performances in league history.

With the victory, Houston finished the 2026 season with a 4-6 record.







United Football League Stories from May 30, 2026

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