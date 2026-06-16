Nine Houston Gamblers Participate in NFL Workouts

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today announced that nine players have participated in workouts with NFL teams following the conclusion of the 2026 United Football League season, as clubs continue evaluating talent ahead of training camp.

The following Gamblers players have worked out with NFL clubs during the offseason:

LB Eugene Asante (6-1, 218, Auburn) - Houston Texans: In nine games played, Asante ranked amongst the top five on the Gamblers defense with 41 tackles, two breakups and two forced fumbles.

T Gottlieb Ayedze (6-5, 320, Maryland) - New England: Provided a physical presence along the Houston Gamblers' offensive line. He helped anchor Houston's protection schemes and contributed to the team's efforts in both the passing and rushing attack.

WR Kaden Davis (5-11, 181, NW Missouri State) - Chicago Bears and New York Jets: As a return specialist for the Gambles, Davis was unstoppable, recording 275 total yards in kick returns. His longest of the season was 32 yards

QB Hunter Dekkers (6-1, 210, Iowa Western) - New Orleans Saints: In only five games played, Dekkers led the Gamblers in passing with 749 yards thrown, averaging 149.8 yards per game. His longest toss was 38 yards, finishing the season going 69-for-112, with a passing efficiency of 123.

WR Lawrence Keys III (5-9, 175, Tulane) - Denver Broncos: Lawrence Keys III emerged as one of the UFL's most dynamic playmakers, ranking among league leaders in all-purpose yards with a total of 656. He also led the league in kick return yards (518 yards) and recorded a season-long 64-yard return against Orlando in Week Seven.

DE Rashard Lawrence (6-2, 312 LSU) - Atlanta Falcons: Lawrence, a force on the defensive, recorded 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks for 12 yards loss on the opponent and four breakups.

WR Jalen Cropper (5-11, 169, Fresno State) - New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos: Finished amongst the top three in kick returns with 213 yards in five games. His longest came in week one when he went for 93 yards. He also ranked amongst the top five in total receiving yards with 291, averaging 41.6 per game.

DB Ameer Speed (6-3, 215, Michigan State) - Dallas Cowboys: In five games, recorded 20 total tackles with two breakups.

RB Marcus Yarns (5-10, 198, Delaware) - Houston Texans and Denver Broncos: Was the leading rusher for the Gamblers, rushing for a total of 345 yards. Yarns recorded a 100+ game on April 16, when he ran for 111 yards.

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they sign with an NFL team and choose to return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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