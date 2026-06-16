Three Dallas Renegades Participate in NFL Workouts

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS, TX - The Dallas Renegades today announced that three players have participated in workouts with NFL teams following the conclusion of the 2026 United Football League season, as clubs continue evaluating talent ahead of training camp.

The following Renegades players have worked out with NFL clubs during the offseason:

RB Dae Dae Hunter (5-10, 201, Liberty - Denver Broncos: Was the fourth highest kick returner for the Renegades with 146 total yards. He also ranked third in total offense rushing for 263 yards, in just 53 plays and six games.

WR Denzel Mims (6-3, 209, Baylor) - Dallas Cowboys: In only five games played, he averaged 9.2 yards per game for a total of 55 yards.

DB Shaun Wade (6-1, 196, Ohio State) - Chicago Bears and New York Jets: As a return specialist for the Renegades, Davis was unstoppable, recording 275 total yards in kick returns. His longest of the season was 32 yards.

Each UFL team retains the rights to its respective players should they sign with an NFL team and choose to return to the UFL in the future.







United Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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