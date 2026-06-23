Registration Open for Orlando Storm Football Camps Powered by NOBULL and Orlando Health

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, FLA. - Registration is still open for the Orlando Storm Football Camps powered by NOBULL and Orlando Health. The flag and tackle football camps will be held on June 25 at Bishop Moore High School located at 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32804.

The camps are designed for aspiring student-athletes to improve their football fundamentals, speed, agility, and position-detailed techniques. The camp will also offer both flag football and positive tackle football instruction alongside United Football League coaches, players, and training staff to help promote a high-energy environment that focuses on player development and sportsmanship.

The flag football camp is open to student-athletes entering grades 5-12 and includes instructional periods for passing, receiving, kicking, and flag-pulling techniques. The tackle football session is an opportunity for participants entering grades 7-12 to take their skills to the next level with a focus on fundamentals and position-specific development.

The flag football camp will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the tackle football session will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Registration fee is $36 for each session and student-athletes interested in participating can register here. Participants should arrive 30 minutes before each session and will receive a free T-shirt and other items.







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