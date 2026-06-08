Battlehawks Suffer Playoff Loss to the Kings

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, Missouri - The St. Louis Battlehawks lost 29-20 to the Louisville Kings in the semi-final of the UFL playoffs on Sunday night at The Dome at America's Center.

Louisville got on the board early on a 53-yard touchdown rush from running back James Robinson, taking the 7-0 lead.

St. Louis sputtered in the red zone on their next attempt, settling for a 37-yard field goal from kicker Ramiz Ahmed to bring the score to 7-3.

On the next drive, Louisville kicker Tanner Brown added a 4-point, 60-yard field goal to make it 11-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Running back Jarveon Howard got his first touchdown of the season to start the second after a penalty by the Kings gave the Battlehawks the ball on the one yard line, making it a one-point game.

St. Louis took their first lead of the game two drives later when quarterback Luis Perez found Blake Jackson, who dove into the end zone for the 12-yard touchdown. An interception in the end zone for defensive back Myles Sims prevented the Kings' from another chance, ending the first half with the 17-11 Battlehawks lead.

The Kings struck again halfway through the third. A 54-yard gain on third down for the Kings by wide receiver Isaiah Winstead set him up for the 9-yard touchdown two plays later, and gave the Kings the 18-17 lead.

St. Louis quickly responded with a 45-yard field goal from Ahmed to take their final lead of the night, 20-18.

The Kings had their third 50+ yard play of the night in the fourth, this time a 51-yard touchdown rush for running back Ian Wheeler. On the next drive, Brown kicked his second 4-point field goal of the night, this time from 63 yards.

The Battlehawks had a chance at the end of the fourth, but linebacker Steele Chambers intercepted Perez's pass to seal the game for Louisville.

The Kings will face the DC Defenders in the United Bowl at Audi Field on Saturday, June 13th at 2 p.m. CDT.







United Football League Stories from June 7, 2026

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