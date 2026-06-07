Four Teams Remain. One Goal.

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







Ten weeks. Forty regular season games. Now, only four teams remain.

The road to the United Bowl begins this weekend as the UFL Playoffs kick off with two semifinal matchups. Win, and you're headed to the championship. Lose, and the season ends.

Sunday afternoon starts with a trilogy.

At 3 PM ET on ABC, the Orlando Storm host the DC Defenders at Daytona Beach Stadium. For the third consecutive week, these two teams meet with everything on the line.

The first two chapters belonged to Orlando. The Storm earned the top seed after an impressive 8-2 regular season and now sit one win away from the United Bowl. The Defenders, meanwhile, enter as the defending UFL champions looking to keep their title defense alive.

After two tightly contested regular season battles, the rivalry reaches its biggest stage yet.

The action continues Sunday night with a showdown in the Battledome.

At 6 PM ET on FOX, the St. Louis Battlehawks host the Louisville Kings with a trip to the United Bowl on the line.

Louisville enters as one of the hottest teams in football, surging into the postseason after a remarkable second-half run. Across the field stands a Battlehawks team built on one of the league's most dominant defenses and a home crowd that has become one of the toughest environments in the UFL.

The Kings have spent the season proving they belong.

The Battlehawks have spent the season proving they're built for this.

Now, only one will move on.

Two games. Four teams. Two spots in the United Bowl. Tune in as the road to the United Bowl begins.







United Football League Stories from June 7, 2026

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