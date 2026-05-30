Battlehawks Can't Outlast Renegades, Lose 20-16

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, Missouri - The Battlehawks fell in their final regular season against the Dallas Renegades on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 24,621.

The Battlehawks struck first on a 45-yard field goal from kicker Ramiz Ahmed to take the early 3-0 lead.

Dallas responded before the end of the quarter. Quarterback Austin Reed found wide receiver Emmanuel Butler for the 17-yard touchdown reception and the 7-3 lead for the Renegades.

St. Louis closed out the first with a 56-yard reception for wide receiver Hakeem Butler, setting the Battlehawks up on the Renegades' 22. The Battlehawks were unable to convert in the redzone, leading to another field goal from Ahmed, this time from 32 yards for the 7-6 score.

Despite another 50+ yard pass by quarterback Luis Perez on the next drive, this time to wide receiver Steven McBride, the Battlehawks were once again halted inside the 20. This time Ahmed's 40-yard attempt was no good and the score remained 7-6.

Defensive end Steve Linton forced and recovered a fumble on the next Dallas drive, but the momentum was lost on an interception by linebacker Kalen DeLoach. Reed hit wide receiver Tyler Vaughns for a four-yard score only a few plays later, ending the half with a 13-6 Renegades lead.

The Battlehawks got a touchdown of their own in the third. After multiple impressive rushes from runningback Kylin James, the Battlehawks were set up in the red zone. Perez connected with tight end James Bostic III for the 10-yard touchdown reception. Ahmed's extra point made it a 13-13 tie game. The Battlehawks retook the lead to start the 4th after a 46-yard field goal from Ahmed put them up 16-13.

The Renegades took advantage of a few costly defensive penalties in the red zone and Butler tallied his second touchdown of the night, this time for 3 yards, and the Dallas lead.

On the next drive, two sacks and an incompletion forced the Battlehawks to punt and the Renegades ran out the clock to win the game 20-16.

Butler had 73 yards on three receptions. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell led the defense with seven tackles and a sack.

The Battlehawks will return to the Dome on June 7 at 5 pm for the first round of the UFL playoffs.







United Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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