UFL Announces Orlando Storm Playoff Game to be Played at Neutral Site in Columbus, Ohio

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the Orlando Storm's Week 9 win this past weekend against the DC Defenders, 27-19, the Storm earned the opportunity to host a postseason game as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed on Sunday, June 7. Unfortunately, Inter&Co Stadium is unavailable on that date due to prior commitments connected to hosting an international soccer match. As a result, the United Football League today announced that the Storm's playoff game will be played at a neutral site in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET. The game will also air nationally on ABC.

The UFL worked extensively to identify all potential options and find an alternative venue to keep the game in Central Florida. However, the largest football-capable venues in Orlando and the surrounding area are either already in use or under renovation, including UCF's Acrisure Bounce House stadium and Camping World Stadium. Additional venues were also evaluated, but were not viable options due to broadcast requirements and operational and logistical constraints.

Based on these factors, the game has been moved to a neutral site, Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus, home of the UFL's Aviators, has quickly become an exciting new market for spring football, joining Orlando as one of three new UFL teams in 2026.

"We recognize and appreciate the passion of our Orlando fans. Their support has helped build the foundation for this exciting first season, and we understand the disappointment that comes with moving a playoff game out of the market," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "This decision was made only after exhausting available local options, and with great care for ensuring the game is presented at the level our fans deserve. We remain committed to the greater Orlando area and are grateful for the continued energy, loyalty, and pride of our local fanbase."

To ensure fans across the regions can still be part of the playoff experience in cheering on their Storm, the league and team will host watch parties in the area. These events will offer complimentary food and beverages, raffles and giveaways, special appearances by the team's mascot Kratos and the Storm Surge hype team, as well as other activities designed to celebrate the excitement of Orlando Storm playoff football. Fans interested in attending the game can buy tickets here. Additional details will be shared in the coming days.







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