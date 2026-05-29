Battlehawks Set to Host Playoff Game on June 7

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - Entering the final week of the 2026 regular season with tonight's St. Louis Battlehawks home game against the Dallas Renegades, the Battlehawks will be fighting for a shot at the No. 1 seed after clinching a playoff berth and a home game in the playoffs last week. After earning a home playoff game, the United Football League announced that the Battlehawks will host the 5 p.m. CT game on Sunday, June 7 that will be broadcast nationally on FOX from The Dome at America's Center.

Playoff tickets start at just $15 and are available now at Ticketmaster. In addition, the first 10,000 fans to enter The Dome at America's Center will receive a free playoff t-shirt.

St. Louis enters the final week of the regular season with a 6-3 record and will close out the regular season tonight at 7 p.m. CT against the Dallas Renegades at The Dome at America's Center hoping for a win and a chance at the No 1 seed. St. Louis can earn the No 1 seed with a win and Orlando Storm loss this weekend.

The Battlehawks clinched a playoff berth in Week 9 following a 21-15 victory over the Houston Gamblers. St. Louis also secured the necessary tiebreaking advantages over the Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders, and Louisville Kings, ensuring the Battlehawks will host a playoff game regardless of final Week 10 results involving those clubs.

The four-team UFL Playoffs will take place Sunday, June 7, with games nationally televised on ABC at 2 p.m. CT and FOX at 5 p.m. CT. The 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One will be played Saturday, June 13, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., beginning at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.

Following the Orlando Storm's Week 9 victory over the DC Defenders, Orlando also earned the opportunity to host a postseason game as either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. However, Inter&Co Stadium, home to the Storm, is unavailable on Sunday, June 7, due to prior commitments connected to hosting an international soccer match. As a result the Storm's playoff game will be played at a neutral site - Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

St. Louis has continued to demonstrate it is one of the premier home-field environments in professional spring football, leading the UFL in attendance while creating one of the league's strongest home-field advantages at The Dome at America's Center.







United Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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