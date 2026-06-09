St. Louis' Chamblin Named UFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced that St. Louis Battlehawks Defensive Coordinator Corey Chamblin has been named the 2026 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

The 2026 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year was selected by a panel of media members, broadcast partners, and coaches and team football personnel from all eight teams. Selections were based on performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season.

Under Chamblin, the Battlehawks fielded the UFL's top-ranked defense in 2026, leading the league in both total defense and rushing defense. St. Louis allowed the fewest total yards, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, opponent rushing average, and first downs during the regular season.

The Battlehawks also ranked second in passing defense and scoring defense, allowing just 19.6 points per game, while surrendering the fewest yards per reception in the league.

Chamblin's defense generated a franchise record 31 sacks, the second-highest single-season total in UFL history, with three Battlehawks defenders finishing among the league's Top 10 in sacks. St. Louis also recorded 52 tackles for loss, ranking third in the UFL.

Chamblin joined the Battlehawks ahead of the 2026 season after spending the previous two years with the Birmingham Stallions, including the club's 2024 UFL Championship campaign. He also served on the staff of the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 and was part of Birmingham's 2022 USFL Championship season.

A veteran coach with extensive professional experience, Chamblin previously served as head coach of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts (2019) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012-15). He also held assistant coaching roles with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2011), Calgary Stampeders (2008-10), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2007). Across his CFL tenure, Chamblin was part of Grey Cup championship teams with Toronto (2017), Saskatchewan (2013), and Calgary (2008).

Prior to his time in the CFL, Chamblin won a championship with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 2006.

Chamblin will be honored at the UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners celebration leading into the United Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. and broadcast nationally on ABC.







United Football League Stories from June 9, 2026

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