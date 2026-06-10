United Bowl Presented by Credit One Bank Unleashes Week Filled with Activities

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League is bringing championship excitement to the nation's capital with a full week of fan festivities, community engagement, and marquee events leading into the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank on Saturday, June 13, at Audi Field. The championship matchup between the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and air live on ABC.

Leading up to the league's biggest game of the season, fans will have the opportunity to experience United Bowl Week through fan festivals, player appearances, community outreach initiatives, exclusive events, and interactive activations across Washington, D.C., creating a championship atmosphere throughout the city.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AND ACTIVATIONS INCLUDE:

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

UNITED BOWL PRIZE MACHINE

1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Union Station West Hall

Fans will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes through the United Bowl Prize Machine, appearing at locations across Washington, D.C. on Thursday and Friday. Prizes include United Bowl tickets, premium experiences, 2027 DC Defenders season tickets, gift cards, and one grand prize winner each day. The grand prize package includes:

Two premium tickets to the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank

Two field access passes for the 50 Cent halftime performance

Two field access passes for pregame warmups

Two $100 UFL Shop gift cards

TEAM ARRIVALS 3:00 p.m. | Washington, D.C.

The DC Defenders and Louisville Kings arrive in Washington, D.C., beginning championship weekend preparations.

UNITED BOWL KICKOFF AT THE WHARF

5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. | The Wharf

Fans can help launch United Bowl Weekend at the Official United Bowl Kickoff at The Wharf, featuring appearances by players and coaches from the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings, as well as the UFL Sportsman of the Year finalists. Attendees will have the opportunity to take photos with the United Bowl trophy, create a custom trading card at the interactive photo booth, and meet DC Defenders mascot Monty and Louisville Kings mascot Derby. The event will also feature interactive fan activations, entertainment, and a Battle of the DJs showcasing music from United Bowl halftime performer 50 Cent, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate the championship matchup and kick off the biggest weekend in spring football.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

WREATH LAYING

9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

As part of UFL's commitment to honoring service and sacrifice, head coaches Chris Redman (Louisville Kings) and Shannon Harris (DC Defenders), and nominees of the UFL Sportsman of the Year award, and representatives of the UFL's senior leadership group will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony will serve as a solemn moment of reflection and respect, recognizing the courage and selfless service of the men and women who have defended the United States over its 250 years, and paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

UNITED BOWL PRIZE MACHINE

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. | Union Market

COMMUNITY EVENTS

1:00 p.m. | United Way Pizza Party at H.D. Woodson High School

2:00 p.m. | Ronald McDonald House Visit

The UFL's commitment to community will be on display throughout United Bowl Week as the league's Sportsman of the Year nominees take part in outreach initiatives across the Washington, D.C. area. At H.D. Woodson High School, nominees Malik Fisher (Houston Gamblers), Ellis Merriweather (Dallas Renegades), and Spencer Rolland (St. Louis Battlehawks) will host a United Way Pizza Party from 1-2 p.m., celebrating students who earned recognition through the school's attendance incentive program.

Later in the day, Ryan Nelson (Columbus Aviators), Alex Cook (Birmingham Stallions), and Alex Matheson (Orlando Storm) will visit Ronald McDonald House from 2-3:30 p.m., where they will tour the facility, assist in the kitchen, and spend time with families staying onsite. These events reflect the league's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the field while recognizing players who exemplify leadership, character, and service in their communities.

UFL AWARDS PRESENTED BY DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

5:00 p.m. | Audi Field (Private Event - Invite Only; Media please RSVP interest)

The UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners will celebrate the league's top performers and most impactful contributors from the 2026 season. Held at Audi Field on Friday evening, the event will honor outstanding players, coaches, and football personnel while recognizing excellence on and off the field. The league will also announce several of its most prestigious honors, including the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player and the UFL Sportsman of the Year, recognizing a player who exemplifies leadership, character, community impact, and sportsmanship throughout the season.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

UNITED BOWL PRESENTED BY CREDIT ONE BANK

Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET | ABC

Championship Saturday will feature a full day of entertainment and fan engagement leading into the crowning of the 2026 UFL Champion.

Game Day Highlights

United Bowl Fan Fest: Fans will have the ultimate championship experience with opportunities to meet UFL players from various teams across the league, take photos, and take part in interactive games and activations throughout the event. Fans will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes, enjoy entertainment, and immerse themselves in the excitement leading up to the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank, making it a must pregame destination for football fans of all ages.

Golden Beer Snake: Audi Field, home of the DC Defenders since 2020, is known for one of the most passionate fan bases in the UFL and its nationally recognized "Beer Snake" tradition. For this year's United Bowl, the league is adding a championship twist with the introduction of the Golden United Bowl Cup presented by Junkless Protein Bars, giving fans the opportunity to create the first-ever golden snake in league history.

National Anthem Performance by Voices of Services: A celebrated vocal quartet made up of retired U.S. Army veterans, whose dynamic performances deliver a powerful message of hope, resilience, and inspiration, Voices of Service will sing the U.S. National Anthem prior to kickoff of the game. Featuring retired U.S. Army veterans Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna, and Caleb Green, the group gained national recognition in 2019 with their inspiring Top 5 finish on Season 14 of NBC's America's Got Talent and later appearances on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Special Guest DJ Mix Master Mike: Between the bone jarring hits on the field, Grammy Award-winner Mix Master Mike (Michael Schwartz) will pump up the fans in the stadium as he performs throughout the game thanks to Dynasty Financial Partners. Named "the world's greatest DJ" by USA Today, he is a three-time consecutive winner of the DMC World title and the winner of the 1992 New Music Seminar DJ Battle. Mix Master Mike is widely known for his time in studio and touring as a contributing member of the Beastie Boys beginning in 1998, including Hello Nasty (1998), To The 5 Boroughs (2004), and Hot Sauce Committee Part Two (2011) as well as induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2012.

Halftime Performance by 50 Cent: Global music icon, entrepreneur, actor, and entertainment powerhouse Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will headline the halftime show at the 2026 United Bowl transforming the championship game into one of the most anticipated sports and entertainment events of the summer. Over the course of his groundbreaking career, 50 Cent has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards.

The 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank delivers one of the best values in sports, with tickets starting at just $19 on Ticketmaster. The first 7,500 fans will receive a United Bowl t-shirt. Fans can also take advantage of a special pregame beverage offer, with $5 Miller Lite and Tecate available from gates opening at 1:30 p.m. through kickoff at 3:00 p.m. at a Pop-Up Bar inside Gate A.

Fans can also take advantage of exclusive college discounts with a valid .edu email address, and special discounted rates for military members, first responders, and other eligible GovX members.







United Football League Stories from June 9, 2026

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