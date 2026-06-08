Rolland Named St. Louis Nominee for UFL Sportsman of the Year

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release









St. Louis Battlehawks offensive lineman Spencer Rolland

(St. Louis Battlehawks, Credit: Getty Images) St. Louis Battlehawks offensive lineman Spencer Rolland(St. Louis Battlehawks, Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks have named offensive lineman Spencer Rolland as the team's nominee for the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful

community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

"I was raised with a mindset of faith and community driven values that if you have the chance, you should make someone's day a little better," said Rolland. "Sometimes the smallest moments end up meaning the most. I hope this nomination also inspires people to realize that when you're in a position to help, encourage, or connect with others - especially kids and families - you should take that responsibility seriously."

A graduate of Harvard University who previously worked with NASA, Rolland joined the Battlehawks for the 2026 season and quickly became a regular participant in the organization's community outreach efforts across the St. Louis region.

Rolland's community involvement has included visits with pediatric patients at Siteman Cancer Center, time spent with rehabilitation patients at St. Luke's Hospital, volunteer appearances at local animal shelters, participation in a St. Louis Fire Department community event where he joined firefighters in an aerial ladder basket high above downtown St. Louis, and a virtual discussion with St. Louis-area students during High School Media Week focused on football, education, leadership, and professional development.

During the offseason, Rolland also volunteers in his hometown of Minneapolis, MN with Feed My Starving Children, helping package meals for families in need.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award winner will be announced Friday, June 12 at the 2026 United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners as part of the United Bowl week festivities.

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United Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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