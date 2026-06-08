Orlando Storm Long Snapper Alex Matheson Nominated for UFL Sportsman of the Year

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Storm is proud to announce that veteran long snapper Alex Matheson has been nominated for the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year award, recognizing his outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, and commitment to the values of the game of football.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to his team's local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

"It's an honor to be nominated for the UFL Sportsman of the Year award and personally, I see it as a call to do more," said Matheson. "We can all do more in our own communities and I salute the UFL for highlighting the guys making the effort. Sometimes it's the little things in life that can make a large impact on others and making a daily effort can change the lives of those around you for the better."

Matheson has been recognized by the organization in its inaugural year as a deserving candidate because of his off-the-field work, team-first attitude, and his respect for his opponents, officials, and teammates. He joined the Orlando Storm as part of head coach Anthony Becht's effort to build the franchise around professional, experienced, and respected players.

"Alex has been the standard of consistency on and off the field for me over the past four seasons," said Coach Becht. "He exemplifies what it means to be an Orlando Storm player. He brings great character, a passion to give back to the community, and represents this team at the highest level. There's no one more worthy to be nominated for the UFL Sportsman of the Year Award."

As a long snapper, Matheson embraces one of football's most selfless positions, performing a critical role while placing the success of the team above his own personal accolades. He has helped build the culture and character of an expansion franchise that finished atop the UFL rankings.

In his first season with the Orlando Storm, Matheson rallied the special teams unit to visit the Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center home of Orange County Public Schools administration. The group surprised staff members and passed out late afternoon pick-me-up treats featuring coffee and pastries.

During the offseason, he dedicates his offseason to mentoring young athletes through kick, punt, and special-teams development camps led by former NFL kicker John Carney. Matheson's service to the football community extends to helping student-athletes improve both their technical skills and understanding of the game. He serves as a positive role model for aspiring players through his leadership, integrity, and commitment to mentorship while demonstrating excellence both on and off the field through his dedication to team success and community impact.

Matheson represents the qualities and values celebrated by coaches and athletes. His dedication, integrity, and positive influence, on and off the field, make him an outstanding role model for the game and a worthy candidate for the UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award winner will be announced Friday, June 12 at the 2026 United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners as part of the United Bowl week festivities.







United Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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