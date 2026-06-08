Louisville Kings Honor Sportsman of the Year Nominee Mac Brown

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Kings have nominated Punter Mac Brown as the team's Sportsman of the Year.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

Upon joining the inaugural Louisville Kings team, he consistently sought and accepted opportunities to engage in the Louisville community. He has participated in every event held by the Kings in the city this season. He has approached community service with genuine enthusiasm and a desire to make a lasting impact rather than simply fulfilling obligations.

Brown is no stranger to philanthropic endeavors. In seventh grade, he began Awesome Lemonade Stand to raise money in support of a family friend who was diagnosed with ALS. He continued his support in college, making it his lifelong platform, and it was a cause he has continued in the UFL. Mac has raised more than $160,000 for ALS research. That work led to him being recognized with the Brad Davis Community Service Award, an honor presented annually to a student-athlete in the SEC who demonstrates excellence in community service, leadership, and making a positive impact off the field.

On the field, Mac serves as a positive and uplifting presence within the organization, regularly encouraging and supporting teammates from the sidelines, helping strengthen team culture. He represents the highest standards of leadership, service, and professionalism within the UFL and exemplifies what it means to be a Sportsman of the Year through his commitment to both community engagement and teammate support.

Outside of football, he works as the Manager of Business Development for PepWear, where he helps grow partnerships and event merchandise programs across the country.

"Being nominated for Sportsman of the Year is an incredible honor because it represents much more than what happens on the football field. Throughout my career, I've always believed that the platform football provides comes with a responsibility to serve others. That's why continuing my work in the ALS community has remained so important to me. Through The Awesome Lemonade Stand, we've been able to raise awareness and funding for ALS research, and seeing the impact that has had on families affected by the disease is something I'm incredibly proud of. This nomination is special because it recognizes not only athletic achievement, but also the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others," said Brown.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award winner will be announced Friday, June 12 at the 2026 United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners as part of the United Bowl week festivities.







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