United Football League Announces Credit One Bank as Presenting Partner of the 2026 United Bowl

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) today announced that Credit One Bank, one of the nation's largest credit card issuers, will be the presenting partner of the league's highly anticipated championship game, now officially titled the 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank.

The 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank will take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 13, with ABC airing the game live at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will feature the league's top two teams competing for the UFL championship, along with a special halftime performance by Grammy Award-winning global music icon, entrepreneur, actor, and entertainment powerhouse Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Credit One Bank is deeply invested in sports and entertainment across its sponsorship portfolio, making its presenting partnership of the United Football League's Championship Game an authentic fit for the brand and an extension of its commitment to investing in sports and entertainment, a space its audience of "credit climbers" live and breathe.

As presenting partner of the UFL's biggest game, Credit One Bank will receive extensive national visibility via various assets, including logo exposure on all player helmets and on t-shirts available to fan in the stadium, branding during the United Bowl Trophy Celebration, and in-stadium LED signage, as well as visibility through social media content. The brand will tap this tentpole moment to air its new " Friends with Benefits " campaign featuring Shaquille O'Neil highlighting the benefits of the Credit One Bank X5 Visa Signature Card, offering 5% cash-back rewards on gas groceries and internet, during ABC's telecast.

"Credit One Bank has established itself as one of the premier partners in sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome them as presenting partner of the 2026 United Bowl," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "This championship game is the culmination of the best UFL season yet and we are excited that Credit One Bank sees the value in partnering to take advantage of the visibility and upward trajectory of our league."

"As the brand that champions forward momentum, we've been impressed by the increasing growth and excitement surrounding the UFL and we're proud to become the presenting partner of the 2026 United Bowl, and be a part of for what's ahead with this league," said Amber Greenwalt, Senior Vice President of Brand & Advertising at Credit One Bank. "Our audience loves football, competition and hip hop, so with championship football on the field coupled with an incredible halftime show from 50 Cent, immersing Credit One Bank into the conversation and celebrations is a natural fit and provides the perfect opportunity to connect and engage with our fans and cardmembers on a national scale."

Credit One Bank joins the UFL's impressive roster of brand partners in 2026, including

Adidas, Allegiant, BODYARMOR, Cricket Wireless, DraftKings, Dynasty Financial Partners, Henry Schein, JUNKLESS, Morgan & Morgan, New Era©, NOBULL, Progressive and Teremana.

The 2026 United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank is one of the best values in all of sports with ticket prices starting as low as $19 and available now through Ticketmaster. To celebrate the game and 50 Cent taking the 50-yard line at halftime, all fans who purchase a ticket will be automatically entered for the opportunity to go on the field during halftime, giving them a chance to experience one of the biggest entertainment moments in UFL history on the championship stage. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early as demand is expected to increase leading up to championship weekend.







United Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

United Football League Announces Credit One Bank as Presenting Partner of the 2026 United Bowl - UFL

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