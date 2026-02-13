Kings Announce 2026 Game Themes

LOUISVILLE - Today, the Louisville Kings unveiled their 2026 United Football League (UFL) Theme Game schedule, featuring five home games designed to celebrate Louisville's culture, unite the community, honor local heroes, spotlight education and inspire the next generation of champions.

From a citywide Green Out to a kick off to the Derby with a youth-powered takeover, the 2026 season promises high energy, meaningful impact, and unforgettable experiences at every themed matchup. We will have special guests and performances for every game!

Friday, May 27, 2026, at 8 PM | Kickoff in the 'Ville

Be there when the new reign begins.

The Kings will kick off the UFL season by honoring the local culture and community in a city with royal roots, introducing a new team into the family.

For this game, we are asking our fans to put on their best Kings green for a "Green Out."

Giveaway: Green Kings T-Shirt

Friday, April 10, 2026, at 8 PM | United By Giving - Stronger Together

Supporting Louisville Families and Those Who Help To Make Louisville Better

As part of the UFL's "United by Giving" initiative, the Kings will host United by Giving: Stronger Together - One Game, One Mission, One Louisville.

This community-focused game will rally fans, partners, and local organizations around a shared cause, reinforcing the power of football to unite and uplift the Louisville community. Through awareness efforts, in-game storytelling, and engagement opportunities, the Kings will demonstrate what it means to stand stronger together.

Giveaway: Kings Clear Tote

Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8 PM | School Spirit/Pride

502 School Spirit Night

This is a game day designed to celebrate students, educators and school communities by encouraging fans to wear their own school colors and showcasing their school pride.

Giveaway: Special Kings T-Shirt

Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Noon | Hats Off to Heroes

Honoring Those Among Us Who Go Above and Beyond

This day is dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom and safety from military to first responders to local heroes making a daily difference in the lives of our community.

Giveaway: Special Kings Hat

Saturday, May 24, 2026, at 4 PM | Youth/Kids Day

Kids Rule the Kingdom

It's time to celebrate those Junior Kings! This game day will be focused on our area youth and families with all entertainment focused on a kid-focus day.

Giveaway: Coach Chris Redman Bobblehead

Giveaways will be limited, so we encourage you to show up early for all the fun pre-game fan activities, which includes a bigger Fan Fest and pre-game opportunities for children and youth to meet and high-five the players.

