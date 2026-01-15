Louisville Kings Day Two Draft Recap

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. Two-hundred and fourteen players were selected across the league on Day Two. The Louisville Kings selected 26 players.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by Kings:

Name Position School

LeRoy Watson T UTSA

Doug Kramer C Illinois

Matthew Cindric C California

Logan Bruss G Wisconsin

Earl Bostick Jr. T Kansas

Christopher Hinton DT Michigan

Dallas Gant LB Toledo

Monty Rice LB Georgia

Xavier Carlton DE California

Jaheim Thomas LB Wisconsin

Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State

Tarik Black WR Texas

Tre McKitty TE Georgia

Kaden Prather WR Maryland

Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Kentucky

Kenny Snell RB Kentucky

Irv Smith TE Alabama

Andrew Booth CB Clemson

Deantre Prince CB Mississippi

Quindell Johnson S Memphis

Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State

R.J. Oben DE Notre Dame

Dez Fitspatrick WR Louisville

Florian Bierbaumer TE International

Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State

Mac Brown P Mississippi







