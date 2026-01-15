Louisville Kings Day Two Draft Recap
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. Two-hundred and fourteen players were selected across the league on Day Two. The Louisville Kings selected 26 players.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by Kings:
Name Position School
LeRoy Watson T UTSA
Doug Kramer C Illinois
Matthew Cindric C California
Logan Bruss G Wisconsin
Earl Bostick Jr. T Kansas
Christopher Hinton DT Michigan
Dallas Gant LB Toledo
Monty Rice LB Georgia
Xavier Carlton DE California
Jaheim Thomas LB Wisconsin
Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State
Tarik Black WR Texas
Tre McKitty TE Georgia
Kaden Prather WR Maryland
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Kentucky
Kenny Snell RB Kentucky
Irv Smith TE Alabama
Andrew Booth CB Clemson
Deantre Prince CB Mississippi
Quindell Johnson S Memphis
Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State
R.J. Oben DE Notre Dame
Dez Fitspatrick WR Louisville
Florian Bierbaumer TE International
Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State
Mac Brown P Mississippi
