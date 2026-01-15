Columbus Aviators Complete Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft
Columbus Aviators News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Columbus Aviators:
Name Position School
Matthew Jones G Ohio State
Caleb Jones T Indiana
Bless Harris T TCU
Chris Glaser G Virginia Tech
J.B. Brown LB Kansas
Amare Barno DE Virginia Tech
Khris Bogle DE Michigan State
Amari Burney LB Florida
Isaiah Thomas DE Oklahoma
Anthony Butler LB Liberty
Landon Parker WR Troy
Tyreik McAllister RB Charleston (WV)
Roc Taylor WR Memphis
Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State
Raheem Blackshear RB Virginia Tech
Easop Winston Jr. WR Washington State
Gee Scott TE Ohio State
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Josh Thompson S Texas
Israel Mukuamu CB South Carolina
Tre'Von Jones CB Minnesota
Marcus Barnes S William & Mary
Payton Bunch LS Virginia
