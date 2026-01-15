Columbus Aviators Complete Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Columbus Aviators:

Name Position School

Matthew Jones G Ohio State

Caleb Jones T Indiana

Bless Harris T TCU

Chris Glaser G Virginia Tech

J.B. Brown LB Kansas

Amare Barno DE Virginia Tech

Khris Bogle DE Michigan State

Amari Burney LB Florida

Isaiah Thomas DE Oklahoma

Anthony Butler LB Liberty

Landon Parker WR Troy

Tyreik McAllister RB Charleston (WV)

Roc Taylor WR Memphis

Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State

Raheem Blackshear RB Virginia Tech

Easop Winston Jr. WR Washington State

Gee Scott TE Ohio State

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Josh Thompson S Texas

Israel Mukuamu CB South Carolina

Tre'Von Jones CB Minnesota

Marcus Barnes S William & Mary

Payton Bunch LS Virginia







