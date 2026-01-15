United Football League Announces Day Two UFL Draft Selections
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by team:
BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS
Name Position School
Wesley French T Western Michigan
Tyrese Robinson G Oklahoma
Jackson Carman T Clemson
Andrew Raym C Oklahoma
Jonathan Mendoza T Louisville
Omari Thomas DT Tennessee
Dyontae Johnson LB Toledo
Cameron Young DT Mississippi State
Stone Blanton LB Mississippi State
James Carpenter DT Indiana
DaRon Gilbert LB Northern Illinois
Justyn Ross WR Clemson
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado
Nate Noel RB Missouri
Anthony Torres TE Toledo
Mario Williams WR Tulane
Cam Echols-Luper WR Western Kentucky
Alex Cook S Washington
Davion Ross CB Memphis
Shaquan Loyal S Rutgers
Omar Jarvis Jr. DB SUNY-Morrisville
Ryan Cooper CB Oregon State
Hudson Clark S Arkansas
Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia
Jonathan Garibay K Texas Tech
Colby Wadman P California-Davis
COLUMBUS AVIATORS
Name Position School
Matthew Jones G Ohio State
Caleb Jones T Indiana
Bless Harris T TCU
Chris Glaser G Virginia Tech
J.B. Brown LB Kansas
Amare Barno DE Virginia Tech
Khris Bogle DE Michigan State
Amari Burney LB Florida
Isaiah Thomas DE Oklahoma
Anthony Butler LB Liberty
Landon Parker WR Troy
Tyreik McAllister RB Charleston (WV)
Roc Taylor WR Memphis
Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State
Raheem Blackshear RB Virginia Tech
Easop Winston Jr. WR Washington State
Gee Scott TE Ohio State
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Josh Thompson S Texas
Israel Mukuamu CB South Carolina
Tre'Von Jones CB Minnesota
Marcus Barnes S William & Mary
Payton Bunch LS Virginia
DALLAS RENEGADES
Name Position School
Trevor Reid T Louisville
Raiqwon O'Neal G UCLA
Josiah Ezirim T Eastern Kentucky
Tremayne Anchrum T Clemson
Mike Novitsky C Kansas
Jah Joyner DE Minnesota
Myles Cole DT Texas Tech
DeMarcus Mitchell DE Purdue
Chace Davis DE Bowling Green
Matt Jones LB Baylor
Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana
Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
Keegan Jones RB UCLA
Chase Cota WR Oregon
Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame
Ellis Merriweather RB UMass
Silas Bolden WR Texas
D.J. James S Auburn
Tra Fluellen S Middle Tennessee
Bobby Price CB Norfolk State
Tramel Walthour DE Georgia
Rodrick Daniels Jr. WR SMU
Shaun Wade CB Ohio State
Te'Rai Powell DB UMass
Antonio Ortiz LS TCU
Colton Theaker K Washington State
Brendan Hall K Montana State
DC DEFENDERS
Name Position School
Jaelyn Duncan T Maryland
Parker Clements T Virginia Tech
Michael Tarquin T Oklahoma
Silas Dzansi T Virginia Tech
Elijah Ellis T Marshall
Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State
Kyron Johnson LB Kansas
Patrick Jenkins DT Tulane
Desmond Watson DT Florida
Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State
Montrell Washington WR Samford
Jalen Virgil WR Appalachian State
Ekow Boye-Doe CB Kansas State
Lewis Cine S Georgia
Azizi Hearn CB UCLA
Gabe Taylor CB Rice
Maliq Carr TE Houston
Maceo Beard S International
Niles Scott DI Frostburg State
Kyle Phillips ED Tennessee
Davin Bellamy ED Georgia
Josh Ball T Marshall
Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State
Grant Dubose WR Charlotte
HOUSTON GAMBLERS
Name Position School
Jalen McKenzie T USC
Jordan Williams T Georgia Tech
Zachary Thomas T San Diego State
Gareth Warren G Lindenwood
Seth Coleman DE Illinois
Eugene Asante LB Auburn
Mitchell Agude DE Miami
Toby Ndukwe ED Sam Houston State
Soloman Deshields LB Texas A&M
Marcus Yarns RB Delaware
Monaray Baldwin WR Baylor
Marcus Major RB Minnesota
Caeleb Bass TE West Alabama
Glendon Miller S Maryland
B.J. Mayes CB Texas A&M
LaMareon James CB TCU
Isaiah Dunn CB Oregon State
Ra'Mello Dotson CB Kansas
Quinton Newsome CB Nebraska
Clarence Lewis CB Syracuse
John Hoyland K Wyoming
Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska
Mike Rivers P Troy
LOUISVILLE KINGS
Name Position School
LeRoy Watson T UTSA
Doug Kramer C Illinois
Matthew Cindric C California
Logan Bruss G Wisconsin
Earl Bostick Jr. T Kansas
Christopher Hinton DT Michigan
Dallas Gant LB Toledo
Monty Rice LB Georgia
Xavier Carlton DE California
Jaheim Thomas LB Wisconsin
Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State
Tarik Black WR Texas
Tre McKitty TE Georgia
Kaden Prather WR Maryland
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Kentucky
Kenny Snell RB Kentucky
Irv Smith TE Alabama
Andrew Booth CB Clemson
Deantre Prince CB Mississippi
Quindell Johnson S Memphis
Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State
R.J. Oben DE Notre Dame
Dez Fitspatrick WR Louisville
Florian Bierbaumer TE International
Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State
Mac Brown P Mississippi
ORLANDO STORM
Name Position School
Jason Ivey T North Carolina A&T
Joey Fisher G Shepherd
Michael Gonzalez G Louisville
Mike Edwards G Campbell
Mose Vavao G Fresno State
Jasheen Davis DE Wake Forest
Pheldarius Payne DE Virgina Tech
Dashaun White LB Oklahoma
Keshawn Banks DE San Diego State
Darian Butler LB Arizona State
Grayson Murphy LB UCLA
Deion Jennings LB Rutgers
Aaron Cruickshank DE Georgia Southern
Tre Stewart RB Jacksonville State
Cam Camper WR Boise State
J.J Galbreath TE South Dakota
Stevo Klotz TE Iowa State
Jordan Bly WR Gardner-Webb
Jaylen Mahoney S Vanderbilt
Mishael Powell S Miami
Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska
Allan George CB Vanderbilt
Christian Matthew CB Valdosta State
Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
Mark Gilbert CB Duke
TJ Pesefa DI Arizona State
Lyle Santos G Southern Utah
Kole Taylor TE West Virginia
Josh Minkins S Cincinnati
Jayden Peevey DT Texas A&M
Alex Matheson LS Cal Lutheran
Michael Lantz K USC
Jack Browning P San Diego State
ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS
Name Position School
Jarrod Hufford G Iowa State
Corey Stewart T Purdue
Aiden Williams T Minnesota-Duluth
Javion Cohen G Miami
Addison West G Western Michigan
Wyatt Bowles G Utah State
Richard Gouraige T Florida
Michael Dwumfour DT Rutgers
Raymond Johnson III DE Georgia Southern
Abraham Beauplan LB Marshall
Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State
Neil Farrell DT LSU
Jordan Waters RB North Carolina State
Thayer Thomas WR North Carolina State
Kylin James RB UNLV
Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane
Tyler Neville TE Virginia
Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State
Luc Barcoo CB San Diego State
Nate Brooks CB North Texas
Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech
Kelly Akharaiyi WR Mississippi State
Dillion Johnson RB Washington
Nevelle Clark CB Central Florida
Morin Taylor WR Wake Forest
Jonathan Sutherland LB Penn State
Ozzie Hutchinson G Albany
Luke Masterson LB Wake Forest
Matthew Hembrough LS Oklahoma State
Ryan Sanborn P Texas
Tucker McCann K Missouri
