United Football League Announces Day Two UFL Draft Selections

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by team:

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

Name Position School

Wesley French T Western Michigan

Tyrese Robinson G Oklahoma

Jackson Carman T Clemson

Andrew Raym C Oklahoma

Jonathan Mendoza T Louisville

Omari Thomas DT Tennessee

Dyontae Johnson LB Toledo

Cameron Young DT Mississippi State

Stone Blanton LB Mississippi State

James Carpenter DT Indiana

DaRon Gilbert LB Northern Illinois

Justyn Ross WR Clemson

Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado

Nate Noel RB Missouri

Anthony Torres TE Toledo

Mario Williams WR Tulane

Cam Echols-Luper WR Western Kentucky

Alex Cook S Washington

Davion Ross CB Memphis

Shaquan Loyal S Rutgers

Omar Jarvis Jr. DB SUNY-Morrisville

Ryan Cooper CB Oregon State

Hudson Clark S Arkansas

Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia

Jonathan Garibay K Texas Tech

Colby Wadman P California-Davis

COLUMBUS AVIATORS

Name Position School

Matthew Jones G Ohio State

Caleb Jones T Indiana

Bless Harris T TCU

Chris Glaser G Virginia Tech

J.B. Brown LB Kansas

Amare Barno DE Virginia Tech

Khris Bogle DE Michigan State

Amari Burney LB Florida

Isaiah Thomas DE Oklahoma

Anthony Butler LB Liberty

Landon Parker WR Troy

Tyreik McAllister RB Charleston (WV)

Roc Taylor WR Memphis

Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State

Raheem Blackshear RB Virginia Tech

Easop Winston Jr. WR Washington State

Gee Scott TE Ohio State

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Josh Thompson S Texas

Israel Mukuamu CB South Carolina

Tre'Von Jones CB Minnesota

Marcus Barnes S William & Mary

Payton Bunch LS Virginia

DALLAS RENEGADES

Name Position School

Trevor Reid T Louisville

Raiqwon O'Neal G UCLA

Josiah Ezirim T Eastern Kentucky

Tremayne Anchrum T Clemson

Mike Novitsky C Kansas

Jah Joyner DE Minnesota

Myles Cole DT Texas Tech

DeMarcus Mitchell DE Purdue

Chace Davis DE Bowling Green

Matt Jones LB Baylor

Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana

Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M

Keegan Jones RB UCLA

Chase Cota WR Oregon

Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame

Ellis Merriweather RB UMass

Silas Bolden WR Texas

D.J. James S Auburn

Tra Fluellen S Middle Tennessee

Bobby Price CB Norfolk State

Tramel Walthour DE Georgia

Rodrick Daniels Jr. WR SMU

Shaun Wade CB Ohio State

Te'Rai Powell DB UMass

Antonio Ortiz LS TCU

Colton Theaker K Washington State

Brendan Hall K Montana State

DC DEFENDERS

Name Position School

Jaelyn Duncan T Maryland

Parker Clements T Virginia Tech

Michael Tarquin T Oklahoma

Silas Dzansi T Virginia Tech

Elijah Ellis T Marshall

Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State

Kyron Johnson LB Kansas

Patrick Jenkins DT Tulane

Desmond Watson DT Florida

Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion

Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State

Montrell Washington WR Samford

Jalen Virgil WR Appalachian State

Ekow Boye-Doe CB Kansas State

Lewis Cine S Georgia

Azizi Hearn CB UCLA

Gabe Taylor CB Rice

Maliq Carr TE Houston

Maceo Beard S International

Niles Scott DI Frostburg State

Kyle Phillips ED Tennessee

Davin Bellamy ED Georgia

Josh Ball T Marshall

Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State

Grant Dubose WR Charlotte

HOUSTON GAMBLERS

Name Position School

Jalen McKenzie T USC

Jordan Williams T Georgia Tech

Zachary Thomas T San Diego State

Gareth Warren G Lindenwood

Seth Coleman DE Illinois

Eugene Asante LB Auburn

Mitchell Agude DE Miami

Toby Ndukwe ED Sam Houston State

Soloman Deshields LB Texas A&M

Marcus Yarns RB Delaware

Monaray Baldwin WR Baylor

Marcus Major RB Minnesota

Caeleb Bass TE West Alabama

Glendon Miller S Maryland

B.J. Mayes CB Texas A&M

LaMareon James CB TCU

Isaiah Dunn CB Oregon State

Ra'Mello Dotson CB Kansas

Quinton Newsome CB Nebraska

Clarence Lewis CB Syracuse

John Hoyland K Wyoming

Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska

Mike Rivers P Troy

LOUISVILLE KINGS

Name Position School

LeRoy Watson T UTSA

Doug Kramer C Illinois

Matthew Cindric C California

Logan Bruss G Wisconsin

Earl Bostick Jr. T Kansas

Christopher Hinton DT Michigan

Dallas Gant LB Toledo

Monty Rice LB Georgia

Xavier Carlton DE California

Jaheim Thomas LB Wisconsin

Travis Bell DT Kennesaw State

Tarik Black WR Texas

Tre McKitty TE Georgia

Kaden Prather WR Maryland

Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Kentucky

Kenny Snell RB Kentucky

Irv Smith TE Alabama

Andrew Booth CB Clemson

Deantre Prince CB Mississippi

Quindell Johnson S Memphis

Isaiah Bolden CB Jackson State

R.J. Oben DE Notre Dame

Dez Fitspatrick WR Louisville

Florian Bierbaumer TE International

Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State

Mac Brown P Mississippi

ORLANDO STORM

Name Position School

Jason Ivey T North Carolina A&T

Joey Fisher G Shepherd

Michael Gonzalez G Louisville

Mike Edwards G Campbell

Mose Vavao G Fresno State

Jasheen Davis DE Wake Forest

Pheldarius Payne DE Virgina Tech

Dashaun White LB Oklahoma

Keshawn Banks DE San Diego State

Darian Butler LB Arizona State

Grayson Murphy LB UCLA

Deion Jennings LB Rutgers

Aaron Cruickshank DE Georgia Southern

Tre Stewart RB Jacksonville State

Cam Camper WR Boise State

J.J Galbreath TE South Dakota

Stevo Klotz TE Iowa State

Jordan Bly WR Gardner-Webb

Jaylen Mahoney S Vanderbilt

Mishael Powell S Miami

Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska

Allan George CB Vanderbilt

Christian Matthew CB Valdosta State

Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State

Mark Gilbert CB Duke

TJ Pesefa DI Arizona State

Lyle Santos G Southern Utah

Kole Taylor TE West Virginia

Josh Minkins S Cincinnati

Jayden Peevey DT Texas A&M

Alex Matheson LS Cal Lutheran

Michael Lantz K USC

Jack Browning P San Diego State

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Name Position School

Jarrod Hufford G Iowa State

Corey Stewart T Purdue

Aiden Williams T Minnesota-Duluth

Javion Cohen G Miami

Addison West G Western Michigan

Wyatt Bowles G Utah State

Richard Gouraige T Florida

Michael Dwumfour DT Rutgers

Raymond Johnson III DE Georgia Southern

Abraham Beauplan LB Marshall

Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State

Neil Farrell DT LSU

Jordan Waters RB North Carolina State

Thayer Thomas WR North Carolina State

Kylin James RB UNLV

Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane

Tyler Neville TE Virginia

Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State

Luc Barcoo CB San Diego State

Nate Brooks CB North Texas

Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech

Kelly Akharaiyi WR Mississippi State

Dillion Johnson RB Washington

Nevelle Clark CB Central Florida

Morin Taylor WR Wake Forest

Jonathan Sutherland LB Penn State

Ozzie Hutchinson G Albany

Luke Masterson LB Wake Forest

Matthew Hembrough LS Oklahoma State

Ryan Sanborn P Texas

