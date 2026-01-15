St. Louis Battlehawks Finish Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the St. Louis Battlehawks:
ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS
Name Position School
Jarrod Hufford G Iowa State
Corey Stewart T Purdue
Javion Cohen G Miami
Addison West G Western Michigan
Wyatt Bowles G Utah State
Richard Gouraige T Florida
Michael Dwumfour DT Rutgers
Raymond Johnson III DE Georgia Southern
Abraham Beauplan LB Marshall
Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State
Neil Farrell DT LSU
Jordan Waters RB North Carolina State
Thayer Thomas WR North Carolina State
Kylin James RB UNLV
Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane
Tyler Neville TE Virginia
Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State
Luc Barcoo CB San Diego State
Nate Brooks CB North Texas
Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech
Kelly Akharaiyi WR Mississippi State
Dillion Johnson RB Washington
Nevelle Clark CB Central Florida
Morin Taylor WR Wake Forest
Jonathan Sutherland LB Penn State
Ozzie Hutchinson G Albany
Luke Masterson LB Wake Forest
Matthew Hembrough LS Oklahoma State
Ryan Sanborn P Texas
Tucker McCann K Missouri
United Football League Stories from January 14, 2026
- Louisville Kings Day Two Draft Recap - Louisville Kings
- St. Louis Battlehawks Finish Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft - St. Louis Battlehawks
- DC Defenders Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft - DC Defenders
- Orlando Storm Completes Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft - Orlando Storm
- Dallas Renegades Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft - Dallas Renegades
- United Football League Announces Day Two UFL Draft Selections - UFL
- Houston Gamblers Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft - Houston Gamblers
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis Battlehawks Stories
- St. Louis Battlehawks Finish Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft
- St. Louis Battlehawks Complete Day One of 2026 UFL Draft
- Meet the Boss: Proehl Takes over in St. Louis
- UFL Names Ricky Proehl as Head Coach of St. Louis Battlehawks
- UFL Names Anthony Becht Head Coach of Orlando Storm