St. Louis Battlehawks Finish Day Two of 2026 UFL Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the St. Louis Battlehawks:

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS

Name Position School

Jarrod Hufford G Iowa State

Corey Stewart T Purdue

Javion Cohen G Miami

Addison West G Western Michigan

Wyatt Bowles G Utah State

Richard Gouraige T Florida

Michael Dwumfour DT Rutgers

Raymond Johnson III DE Georgia Southern

Abraham Beauplan LB Marshall

Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State

Neil Farrell DT LSU

Jordan Waters RB North Carolina State

Thayer Thomas WR North Carolina State

Kylin James RB UNLV

Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane

Tyler Neville TE Virginia

Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State

Luc Barcoo CB San Diego State

Nate Brooks CB North Texas

Tariq Carpenter LB Georgia Tech

Kelly Akharaiyi WR Mississippi State

Dillion Johnson RB Washington

Nevelle Clark CB Central Florida

Morin Taylor WR Wake Forest

Jonathan Sutherland LB Penn State

Ozzie Hutchinson G Albany

Luke Masterson LB Wake Forest

Matthew Hembrough LS Oklahoma State

Ryan Sanborn P Texas

Tucker McCann K Missouri







