Day Two of UFL Draft Introduces New Faces and Ignites the New Era of Spring Football

ARLINGTON, TX - January 14, 2026 - The United Football League wrapped up the 2026 UFL Draft on Wednesday at UFL Headquarters, officially finalizing each team's roster. With new faces added across the league and clear identities taking shape, the foundation for the next era of spring football is now in place.

Birmingham Stallion:

AJ McCarron used Day Two to bring experience and balance to his roster, starting with the wide receiver room. Birmingham added Justyn Ross, a former Clemson standout with 20 career ACC touchdowns, and Laviska Shenault Jr., a seven-year NFL veteran who brings versatility and proven production to the offense. McCarron also addressed the interior offensive line with the addition of Andrew Raym, a center who played under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. McCarron also added a star on special teams, acquiring fan-favorite and star kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship.

On the defensive side, the Stallions leaned into physicality, bolstering the front seven with Omari Thomas, Dyontae Johnson, and Cameron Young, reinforcing a roster built to compete at a high level in 2026.

Columbus Aviators:

Ted Ginn Jr. focused heavily on defensive alignment, beginning with the addition of JB Brown, a standout from Kansas who went undrafted in 2025 before earning time with the Denver Broncos. Brown entered the free agent portion of the draft as one of the top defensive front-seven players available and now lands in Columbus with a fresh opportunity.

Offensively, Ginn continued to invest up front, using his first-round Offensive Line selection on Matthew Jones. The fellow Ohio State product brings NFL experience with the Miami Dolphins, local ties, and a young, hungry presence to the Aviators' front. For a first-year head coach, Ginn showed clear intention: build the trenches, then let the skill talent fly the Aviators high.

Dallas Renegades:

After a Day One he described as "one he was proud of," Rick Neuheisel doubled down on protection and familiarity. Dallas added Trevor Reid in the Offensive Line Draft, a player with NFL practice squad experience and a season in the CFL. Neuheisel cited Reid's "glory and pride for Dallas and the state of Texas." Neuheisel also brought in Raiqwon O'Neal, a fellow UCLA Bruin, like himself, with NFL regular-season experience, and added another Bruin in the Offensive Skills round with Keegan Jones, a talented running back.

One of Dallas' most intriguing picks came with the selection of Peyton Hendershot, a former Dallas Cowboy who now returns to the Lone Star State. It's a move that blends production, familiarity, and local ties.

DC Defenders:

After returning much of their championship-winning roster from a season ago, Shannon Harris still found a way to make a splash on Day Two. Defensively, DC added Desmond Watson, a former Florida Gator and four-year contributor whose energy and physicality make him an immediate fan favorite and an electric addition to the front.

Offensively, Harris selected Xazavian Valladay at running back and added former NFL wide receiver Jalen Virgil, who played for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. With proven continuity, added explosiveness, and depth on both sides of the ball, Harris' squad looks fully equipped to compete at the highest level of the UFL once again.

St. Louis Battlehawks:

Ricky Proehl continued to emphasize the defensive front, adding Raymond Johnson III and Michael Dwumfour to an already aggressive unit, two very intriguing defensive pieces to an already explosive unit. Offensively, St. Louis added center Jarrod Hufford, a move Proehl was particularly pleased with as he solidified the interior on both sides of the ball.

The Battlehawks also capped off their wide receiver room with Taylor Morin, a player who broke Proehl's records at Wake Forest, recording 2,974 receiving yards and 227 receptions as a Demon Deacon. Proehl expressed pride in bringing Morin aboard, calling it a fitting addition to close out the position group. Overall, it was a strong and steady draft for the first-year head coach and hopes to carry the winning tradition forward in the beloved St. Louis.

Louisville Kings:

Chris Redman couldn't hide his excitement about Louisville's offensive additions. The Kings added Tarik Black, a pairing Redman believes will mesh perfectly with an already talented wide receiver room and a quarterback group led by Jason Bean and Chandler Rogers. At tight end, Louisville selected Trevon McKitty, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's a critical position in Redman's offensive vision when the skillset fits, and this one does.

Redman also brought in veteran running back Benny Snell, along with center Doug Kramer, continuing to stack experience and versatility. For a former quarterback and first-year head coach, Louisville's offense looks well-equipped to compete immediately.

Orlando Storm:

Anthony Becht immediately attacked the offensive line, a position scouts repeatedly emphasized as critical throughout the draft. Orlando added Jason Ivey, Mike Edwards, and Mose Vavao, reinforcing the interior and adding competition across the front. Becht also added Aaron Cruickshank and Tre Stewart, two skill players who could thrive behind a strong offensive front and alongside an already talented quarterback room.

Defensively, the Storm added multiple weapons to the secondary, including cornerback Lamar Jackson, not the quarterback, and safety Jaylen Mahoney, creating competition and flexibility on the back end. Jackson was a standout at Nebraska, while Mahoney played his college football in the SEC with Vanderbilt. New colors? No problem for head coach Anthony Becht, who appears ready to roll with energy in Orlando.

Houston Gamblers:

Kevin Sumlin wrapped up his first UFL Draft by solidifying the offense. Houston added tackle Jalen McKenzie, further protecting a quarterback room the Gamblers expect to be aggressive with. Sumlin also brought in explosive weapon Monaray Baldwin, a player capable of meshing with quarterbacks Donovan Smith and Hunter Dekkers, while increasing competition across the offense.

Defensively, Houston added pass rusher Seth Coleman and linebacker Glendon Miller, rounding out a well-balanced final day for the legendary head coach.

Now that the 2026 UFL Draft is officially complete, rosters across the league are set, identities are defined, and competition is inevitable. The new era of spring football has officially begun.







