DC Defenders Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the DC Defenders:
DC DEFENDERS
Name Position School
Jaelyn Duncan T Maryland
Parker Clements T Virginia Tech
Michael Tarquin T Oklahoma
Silas Dzansi T Virginia Tech
Elijah Ellis T Marshall
Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State
Kyron Johnson LB Kansas
Patrick Jenkins DT Tulane
Desmond Watson DT Florida
Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State
Montrell Washington WR Samford
Jalen Virgil WR Appalachian State
Ekow Boye-Doe CB Kansas State
Lewis Cine S Georgia
Azizi Hearn CB UCLA
Gabe Taylor CB Rice
Maliq Carr TE Houston
Maceo Beard S International
Niles Scott DI Frostburg State
Kyle Phillips ED Tennessee
Davin Bellamy ED Georgia
Josh Ball T Marshall
Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State
Grant Dubose WR Charlotte
