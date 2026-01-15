DC Defenders Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the DC Defenders:

DC DEFENDERS

Name Position School

Jaelyn Duncan T Maryland

Parker Clements T Virginia Tech

Michael Tarquin T Oklahoma

Silas Dzansi T Virginia Tech

Elijah Ellis T Marshall

Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State

Kyron Johnson LB Kansas

Patrick Jenkins DT Tulane

Desmond Watson DT Florida

Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion

Xazavian Valladay RB Arizona State

Montrell Washington WR Samford

Jalen Virgil WR Appalachian State

Ekow Boye-Doe CB Kansas State

Lewis Cine S Georgia

Azizi Hearn CB UCLA

Gabe Taylor CB Rice

Maliq Carr TE Houston

Maceo Beard S International

Niles Scott DI Frostburg State

Kyle Phillips ED Tennessee

Davin Bellamy ED Georgia

Josh Ball T Marshall

Nicholas Petit-Frere T Ohio State

Grant Dubose WR Charlotte







