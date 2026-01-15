Dallas Renegades Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Dallas Renegades:

DALLAS RENEGADES

Name Position School

Trevor Reid T Louisville

Raiqwon O'Neal G UCLA

Josiah Ezirim T Eastern Kentucky

Tremayne Anchrum T Clemson

Mike Novitsky C Kansas

Jah Joyner DE Minnesota

Myles Cole DT Texas Tech

DeMarcus Mitchell DE Purdue

Chace Davis DE Bowling Green

Matt Jones LB Baylor

Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana

Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M

Keegan Jones RB UCLA

Chase Cota WR Oregon

Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame

Ellis Merriweather RB UMass

Silas Bolden WR Texas

D.J. James S Auburn

Tra Fluellen S Middle Tennessee

Bobby Price CB Norfolk State

Tramel Walthour DE Georgia

Rodrick Daniels Jr. WR SMU

Shaun Wade CB Ohio State

Te'Rai Powell DB UMass

Antonio Ortiz LS TCU

Colton Theaker K Washington State

Brendan Hall K Montana State







