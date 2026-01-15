Dallas Renegades Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Dallas Renegades:
DALLAS RENEGADES
Name Position School
Trevor Reid T Louisville
Raiqwon O'Neal G UCLA
Josiah Ezirim T Eastern Kentucky
Tremayne Anchrum T Clemson
Mike Novitsky C Kansas
Jah Joyner DE Minnesota
Myles Cole DT Texas Tech
DeMarcus Mitchell DE Purdue
Chace Davis DE Bowling Green
Matt Jones LB Baylor
Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana
Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
Keegan Jones RB UCLA
Chase Cota WR Oregon
Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame
Ellis Merriweather RB UMass
Silas Bolden WR Texas
D.J. James S Auburn
Tra Fluellen S Middle Tennessee
Bobby Price CB Norfolk State
Tramel Walthour DE Georgia
Rodrick Daniels Jr. WR SMU
Shaun Wade CB Ohio State
Te'Rai Powell DB UMass
Antonio Ortiz LS TCU
Colton Theaker K Washington State
Brendan Hall K Montana State
- Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades Announces Retirement from Head Coaching