Houston Gamblers Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Houston Gamblers:
HOUSTON GAMBLERS
Name Position School
Jalen McKenzie T USC
Jordan Williams T Georgia Tech
Zachary Thomas T San Diego State
Gareth Warren G Lindenwood
Seth Coleman DE Illinois
Eugene Asante LB Auburn
Mitchell Agude DE Miami
Toby Ndukwe ED Sam Houston State
Soloman Deshields LB Texas A&M
Marcus Yarns RB Delaware
Monaray Baldwin WR Baylor
Marcus Major RB Minnesota
Caeleb Bass TE West Alabama
Glendon Miller S Maryland
B.J. Mayes CB Texas A&M
LaMareon James CB TCU
Isaiah Dunn CB Oregon State
Ra'Mello Dotson CB Kansas
Quinton Newsome CB Nebraska
Clarence Lewis CB Syracuse
John Hoyland K Wyoming
Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska
Mike Rivers P Troy
