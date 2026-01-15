Houston Gamblers Complete Day Two of the United Football League Draft

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. 214 players were selected across the league on Day Two.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by the Houston Gamblers:

HOUSTON GAMBLERS

Name Position School

Jalen McKenzie T USC

Jordan Williams T Georgia Tech

Zachary Thomas T San Diego State

Gareth Warren G Lindenwood

Seth Coleman DE Illinois

Eugene Asante LB Auburn

Mitchell Agude DE Miami

Toby Ndukwe ED Sam Houston State

Soloman Deshields LB Texas A&M

Marcus Yarns RB Delaware

Monaray Baldwin WR Baylor

Marcus Major RB Minnesota

Caeleb Bass TE West Alabama

Glendon Miller S Maryland

B.J. Mayes CB Texas A&M

LaMareon James CB TCU

Isaiah Dunn CB Oregon State

Ra'Mello Dotson CB Kansas

Quinton Newsome CB Nebraska

Clarence Lewis CB Syracuse

John Hoyland K Wyoming

Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska

Mike Rivers P Troy







