Double Down on Family Fun: Houston Gamblers Bring the Ultimate Kids Day Experience to Shell Energy Stadium

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers will celebrate the final home game of the 2026 season this Sunday, May 24, when they host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 6 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium in a pivotal late-season showdown airing nationally on ESPN2.

The matchup marks the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams after Houston defeated St. Louis, 23-16, last Saturday - a victory that may have placed the Gamblers squarely in playoff contention entering the final stretch of the season.

As the stakes rise on the field, the Gamblers are set to deliver an action-packed Kids Day experience for fans across H-Town. From the moment gates open, Shell Energy Stadium will transform into a family-focused celebration featuring interactive attractions, including balloon animals, face painting, photo opportunities, coloring station, exclusive Junior Aces experiences, and mascot meet-and-greets featuring Ace, Diesel (Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash), Howdy (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo©), Orion (Space Cowboys), and Shasta and Sasha (University of Houston).

Fans in attendance will also receive a special Jim Kelly (The Original Houston Gambler) bobblehead, while supplies last, as part of the organization's efforts to create a memorable finale for Houston families and football fans alike.

The Gamblers are also offering multiple promotions for Sunday's matchup, including:

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BOGO Offer: Buy one ticket, bring your kid free Buy Tickets -

Walt Disney World© Promotion: One lucky family at the game will win a Walt Disney World© vacation from the Houston Gamblers. Terms Apply -

Hometown Heroes Pack: $100 provides 10 donated tickets for first responders, healthcare workers, and military members to attend the Houston Gamblers game. As a thank you, purchasers will receive two lower bowl tickets, two pregame field passes, a personalized videoboard recognition, and a custom video message from a Houston Gamblers player or coach. Fans interested in participating can call (346) 568-1077 or email tickets@uflgamblers.com.

Game festivities will include a special pregame performance by Kate Watson, who will also perform at the start of halftime, adding to the electric atmosphere throughout the evening. A proud Texas native and American Idol alum, Kate has quickly become one of the fastest-rising young female artists in Texas country music, known for her powerhouse vocals, authentic songwriting, and high-energy live performances.

Texas country music singer Dawn Michelle will perform the National Anthem, bringing her powerful vocals, patriotic spirit, and authentic Texas country style to kick off the evening's festivities.

Following the game, Season Ticket Members will be invited down to the first rows of the seating bowl for a postgame meet and greet, where Houston Gamblers players will personally thank fans and interact with them to celebrate their support throughout the 2026 season.

With playoff implications, family entertainment, and one final opportunity to celebrate football in H-Town this season, Sunday night promises to be one of the most memorable home games of the year.

For tickets and more information, visit Gamblers Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from May 19, 2026

Double Down on Family Fun: Houston Gamblers Bring the Ultimate Kids Day Experience to Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Gamblers

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