2026 Birmingham Stallions Draft Day Two in the Books
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. Two-hundred and fourteen players were selected across the league on Day Two. The Birmingham Stallions selected 26 players.
Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.
UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.
Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by Stallions:
Name Position School
Wesley French T Western Michigan
Tyrese Robinson G Oklahoma
Jackson Carman T Clemson
Andrew Raym C Oklahoma
Jonathan Mendoza T Louisville
Omari Thomas DT Tennessee
Dyontae Johnson LB Toledo
Cameron Young DT Mississippi State
Stone Blanton LB Mississippi State
James Carpenter DT Indiana
DaRon Gilbert LB Northern Illinois
Justyn Ross WR Clemson
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado
Nate Noel RB Missouri
Anthony Torres TE Toledo
Mario Williams WR Tulane
Cam Echols-Luper WR Western Kentucky
Alex Cook S Washington
Davion Ross CB Memphis
Shaquan Loyal S Rutgers
Omar Jarvis Jr. DB SUNY-Morrisville
Ryan Cooper CB Oregon State
Hudson Clark S Arkansas
Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia
Jonathan Garibay K Texas Tech
Colby Wadman P California-Davis
