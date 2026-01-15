2026 Birmingham Stallions Draft Day Two in the Books

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today concluded its two-day 2026 UFL Draft, which was held inside the league headquarters in Arlington, Texas, with Day Two centering on the selection of free agents. During Day Two, teams had the opportunity to bolster their rosters by adding available veteran players and unselected talent from across professional and collegiate football, who were not under contract by another league. Two-hundred and fourteen players were selected across the league on Day Two. The Birmingham Stallions selected 26 players.

Similar to the first day of the UFL Draft, the second day was structured into positional groups with offensive front, followed by defensive front, offensive skills position, defensive back, and specialists, as well open selections regardless of position.

UFL teams will retain exclusive rights to each free agent upon signing once the player officially reports to the team.

Below is a list of Day Two free agent signings by Stallions:

Name Position School

Wesley French T Western Michigan

Tyrese Robinson G Oklahoma

Jackson Carman T Clemson

Andrew Raym C Oklahoma

Jonathan Mendoza T Louisville

Omari Thomas DT Tennessee

Dyontae Johnson LB Toledo

Cameron Young DT Mississippi State

Stone Blanton LB Mississippi State

James Carpenter DT Indiana

DaRon Gilbert LB Northern Illinois

Justyn Ross WR Clemson

Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado

Nate Noel RB Missouri

Anthony Torres TE Toledo

Mario Williams WR Tulane

Cam Echols-Luper WR Western Kentucky

Alex Cook S Washington

Davion Ross CB Memphis

Shaquan Loyal S Rutgers

Omar Jarvis Jr. DB SUNY-Morrisville

Ryan Cooper CB Oregon State

Hudson Clark S Arkansas

Rodrigo Blankenship K Georgia

Jonathan Garibay K Texas Tech

Colby Wadman P California-Davis







United Football League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.